Extra: Episode 44 review

Will the Tories have the principles to hold Boris to account for his comments on the burqa? Could it trigger a proper investigation into Islamophobia in the Tory party? And is Jean-Luc Melenchon a crank? Conor Pope and Henna Shah discuss.
Antisemitism in Labour: symbolism is not a solution
A Waco week, as corbynistas do politics in paranoid style
