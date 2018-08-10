Progress | Centre-left Labour politics

Extra: Episode 44 Review

August 10, 2018
Will the Tories have the principles to hold Boris to account for his comments on the burqa? Could it trigger a proper investigation into Islamophobia in the Tory party? And is Jean-Luc Melenchon a crank? Conor Pope and Henna Shah discuss.

