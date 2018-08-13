Why Boris Johnson is far from a harmless buffoon

Fighting the far-right means fighting racist speech wherever we find it, writes Rania Ramli

Boris Johnson’s comments matter.

Far from the harmless buffoon portrayed in the media, Boris Johnson is a dangerous threat to many of the values that we hold dear. Whether it’s a normalisation of attacks on Muslim women, a perpetuation of the gendered Islamophobia that is becoming ever more common, or discrimination in employment, his words have consequences.

Last Monday Johnson wrote a piece in the Telegraph comparing women who wear the niqab to ‘letter boxes’ and ‘bank robbers’. Apart from the incredulity of this and the offence caused to many, these comments have dangerous long-term consequences.

Muslim women are already disproportionately targeted and harassed on our streets. Tell MAMA recorded a 30 per cent increase in offline reports of Islamophobic hate crime during 2017, with visibly Muslim women the primary targets. The perpetrators of these crimes are motivated by an irrational animosity towards those who practice Islam, holding no respect for their religious beliefs or customs and viewing Muslims as the ‘other’. This is exactly the view that our former foreign secretary and Tory grandee reiterated on Monday. By demonising Muslim women and putting them on a par with criminals, Boris’ comments legitimised the far-right already on our streets, placing Muslims at even greater threat.

Muslim women are having their headscarves ripped off and being spat on in ‘welcoming, liberal and diverse’ Britain today. Empowering the perpetrators and justifying their views has dangerous ramifications for the daily lives of many British Muslims.

But that is not all.

Johnson’s words also have consequences beyond street harassment. Muslims face disproportionate levels of poverty and are routinely discriminated against in employment. Just 54 per cent of those from a Pakistani or Bangladeshi background (a vast majority of whom are Muslim) were employed in 2017 – compared to 74 per cent of the general population. Young Muslims are especially impacted, with a 25 per cent unemployment rate for 16-24 year old British Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, compared to an average of 12 per cent.

Words are important because they set subconscious biases in people’s minds, making them less likely to engage with certain groups or communities. What our politicians say and the things they make acceptable for public discourse have a direct impact on whether Mohammed or Fatima are less likely to be called back for a job interview than Sarah or John.

With his cynical and distasteful comments, Boris Johnson is contributing to the inequality already faced by many Muslims in Britain today.

From Enoch Powell’s 1968 ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech to the 1919 race riots and Stephen Lawrence’s murder in 1993, the 20th Century saw numerous watershed moments that have challenged or changed the way we see race and racism. We are currently seeing something similar in how we view and deal with Islamophobia and discrimination towards Muslims specifically.

As a well-educated, middle-class politician, Boris Johnson doesn’t fit the stereotype of the typical Islamophobe, making him the perfect messenger for the far-right. Whatever his personal intentions or ambitions, Boris is perpetuating a rhetoric which means that Muslim women are increasingly attacked, the community experiences disproportionate levels of poverty, and Britain is more divided.

This matters to me because my religion and community are being demonised. It matters to me because I believe that a woman has the right to wear what she wants and my mum shouldn’t have to worry about being attacked because of her headscarf.

But most importantly, it matters to me because I believe in a diverse and open Britain, one where we celebrate cultural difference and let people practice their religion in peace.

Boris Johnson’s words have consequences and those of us on the British left cannot be complacent in the fight against far-right Islamophobic bigotry. Or we risk helping to create a society where it is part of the norm.

–––––

Rania Ramli is a writer for Progress and BME officer at Labour Students. She tweets @RaniaRamli

–––––