Episode 45: Getting women into power

August 14, 2018
Episode 45: Getting women into power

Since 1997, the number of women councillors in the country has barely risen, falling far behind the proportion of female MPs. How do we improve that? Conor Pope asks Katie Curtis and leader of Waltham Forest Clare Coghill. They also discuss what new polling means for the debate around Brexit.

