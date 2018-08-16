Only one step forward

Adopting the IHRA definition in full will not solve Labour’s antisemitism crisis, it is just one step on the long road to ending it argues Progress deputy editor Conor Pope in today’s Progress Daily Email.

It may now look like Labour will adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, replete with all 11 examples, when the National Executive Committee next meets on the 4 September 2018. This follows public endorsements of the move from the major affiliated trade unions: Unison’s general secretary Dave Prentis, GMB’s Tim Roache and USDAWs Paddy Lillis.

However, in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, it is never that straight forward. The new establishment – the leader’s office and Unite’s Len McCluskey – are going to to make another attempt to water down the IHRA definition. McCluskey – in his piece today pouring scorn over Britain’s Jewish community leaders – defends the right for antisemites to say Jews are the only people not entitled to a nation state homeland. It is time Labour prioritised the rights of Jewish people to play their full part in Labour over anti-Zionists’ right to use antisemitic tropes and say the very existence of Israel is racist endeavour.

We should bear in mind that, as Margaret Hodge made clear, even the full adoption with all 11 examples would only be the starting point for rebuilding relations with the Jewish community. People who have felt alienated by the Labour party over recent weeks will not applaud a move that constitutes the bare minimum, let alone one that does not even reach that.

Indeed, McCluskey’s article is proof of this. In his article today, he accuses Britain’s Jewish community leaders of ‘intransigent hostility’, ‘refusing to take yes for an answer’ and ‘irresponsible fear-mongering’, while denying Labour has a problem with antisemitism while – with no sense of irony – calling for Labour to change.

Adopting the IHRA definition would only be one step forward in dealing with antisemitism on the left – and plenty of people are ready to make sure it is the only one Labour takes. Yet again we will be called to show solidarity with the Jewish community – we have to be ready to answer.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor