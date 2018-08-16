The death of belonging in higher education

Tory reforms to higher education have led to a lifeless sector driven by profit, not the pursuit of knowledge, argues Harry Bishop

Today, many young people across the United Kingdom are finding out their A-level results and learning whether they’ve got into their preferred university choice or not. Four years ago I was doing the exact same thing; ecstatic to have got into the University of Exeter. But over the last four years I’ve spent studying and working in the universities arena, I’ve seen a considerable shift towards a marketised dismantling of higher education.

To recap, eight years ago the Conservative party came in with an agenda of austerity – or dismantling public services with marketisation – when they increased tuition fees to £9,000 and removed the cap on student numbers; encouraging universities to maximise their income. Since then we’ve seen tuition fees rise to £9,250, the introduction of the Teaching excellence framework’s Olympic-styled ranking system, and research from Universities UK shows that around half of students now see themselves as customers of their university.

Students now are not only having to swallow this cultural shift towards a system that is driven by a consumerist approach to education, but are likewise feeling a real sense of depersonalization with their holistic university experience. Many of my students have remarked that they feel as though, if they’re not on campus, in the library, working on something, anything, then they’re failing themselves and not getting their value for money. Whilst our libraries may be crammed full of disorientated students, we have to look at the effects of increasing student numbers so rapidly. Yes, more students are going to university, but how many students are staying once they’re there? How many vulnerable students are falling off the radar because of the growing gap between staff-student ratios? As National Union of Students president Shakira Martin has said time and again, it’s not just about getting in, it’s about getting on.

If our students are feeling a concentrated pressure to constantly be working, then the Tory track that we’re on, for augmented marketisation, is only set to make matters worse and raises questions of where the process will take the sector in the future. Many have suggested that the teaching excellence framework rankings may lead to differentiations of fees between ‘better’ and ‘worse’ institutions and that loans will be withdrawn for students studying on courses that have unsatisfactory records of graduate employment.

This Tory agenda is forcing universities to move more rapidly towards innovative solutions of enticing more students with accelerated two-year courses and increasing the number of courses delivered online. Producing more highly-qualified workers, more quickly. What we’re witnessing is the transformation of students into consumers and with it the death of cultures of belonging in higher education; the times of university branded jersey wearing academics is fading, there’s no time to join your students’ union sports teams, and there’s no time to discover yourself and the people who are just like you. All because you’ll probably be in the library with everybody else ‘getting your moneys worth’.

Students aren’t cogs in the Conservative wheel, they’re individuals and we need to be talking about the student mental health crisis, the rise in the number of students taking their own lives, the number of students facing sexual violence whilst at university, the black attainment gap, and what the holistic student experience looks like and stop this exploitative and unfair Tory exercise of punishing students by raising the bar time and time again.

Harry Bishop is the President (Welfare) of Falmouth and Exeter Students’ Union. He tweets @HarryBishop_

