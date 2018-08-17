Why we need to focus on more than just aspiration

We need to rethink our relationship with traditional working class communities to reinvigorate support and prevent apathy towards Labour, writes Eleanor Ormsby

New Labour’s rhetoric of ‘aspiration’ and focus on social mobility has brought benefits to many working-class individuals across the United Kingdom, and in turn reciprocal support for Labour in past elections. Nevertheless, it is no longer enough and not the solution to our problems today. I say this as someone who has benefitted first hand from Labour’s widening of access and encouragement of social mobility. Instead, the modern Labour party must take a new approach to reinvigorating working class communities.

I grew up in an area of Greater Manchester that has been described as one of the least socially mobile areas in England. It is an area that is largely white, working class and largely supportive of Brexit (over 60 per cent voted to leave). I am someone who has benefitted hugely from the direction provided by Labour governments, in supporting me to access higher education. This access has provided me not only with job opportunities, but also exposure to individuals from a variety of different backgrounds and cultures.

I have seen the fruits of the centre-left’s ‘aspirational’ approach. However, the challenge of this approach is the remaining group of working class people who have felt sidelined and neglected. The expansion of higher education and focus on equality of opportunity, without considering the need for investment in skills development and regional investment, has left this group feeling disenfranchised – leading to people seeking radical alternatives.

The rhetoric of ‘aspiration’ has had some resonance within working class communities. Yet it has somewhat missed the mark. For some it has left a bitter taste, as if being working class was something to be escaped, who feel they have been abandoned by traditional politics. A politics that has spent too long ignoring the immediate needs of these communities. A politics that has spent too much time telling working class individuals to aspire for more, as opposed to catering to the inequalities we find between communities.

We must cater for the needs of working class communities in our traditional industrial heartlands, or risk being confronted with disillusionment and apathy. We need to open a dialogue and take a more proactive approach. We should move away from the reiteration of ‘equality of opportunity’ and ‘aspiration’, as if they are the only things that matter. We must develop a new rhetoric that speaks to working class communities and acknowledges that their concerns are genuine.

This means shifting towards addressing the real legitimate day-to-day worries of these communities. Whether that be from concerns over immigration to concerns over lack of infrastructure investment. For example, transport infrastructure investment is especially prominent in my home borough, given that is blighted by consistently poor service from Northern Rail and TransPennine Express. This will allow us to re-engage with our traditional support base and allow these communities access to the political process. This engagement will bolster working class communities and give them a say in the process that has often neglected them.

We should no longer be striving to brand Labour as simply the ‘party of aspiration’. We should be much more – a party that engages with its traditional support base and invests in their collective futures. This means broadening our approach to ensure that nobody is left behind.

Read next: Feeling forgotten

–––––

Eleanor Ormsby is a Progress member and former co-chair of Oxford University Labour Club.

–––––

Photo: by Mikey from Wythenshawe, Manchester, UK (Colshaw Green Road, Nimble Brook (03)) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons