We must not abandon local government

As local government is put under increasing pressure by Tory austerity, Hannah Lazell reminds us why it should be a top priority

Local government is part of every aspect of our lives. Your council collects your bins, fills in potholes, and cares for the vulnerable. It runs parks, leisure centres and libraries; inspects the cleanliness of restaurants and cafes, and much more.

Because of this, local government plays a vital important role in supporting communities to thrive and grow. The last Labour government understood this, so, amongst many other things, it invested money in local services, refurbished millions of poor quality council homes through the decent homes programme, set up Sure Start to help all children have a fair start in life, and modernised local government governance by introducing cabinet systems, and in some areas, directly elected mayors. These are huge achievements.

Yet, since 2010, the Tories have cut funding to local government by 60 per cent, creating a policy of austerity that has had a disastrous impact on communities up and down the country. This has undone a lot of the work of Labour in government, and has meant that almost all councils have had to make significant cuts to services that they do not want to make.

Circumstances have been tough but despite this, Labour councils have shown leadership and innovation. This includes the creation of local energy companies, using technology to improve local services, building new community facilities, and tackling environmental challenges. These are Labour councils – which more often than not represent deprived communities and have been hardest hit by government austerity.

Many of you will have seen in the news the financial woes of Northamptonshire, East Sussex and Torbay in recent weeks and months. The situation is these local authorities is evidence that delivering costly but essential services such as adult social care and children’s services on a shoestring is unsustainable, with local government facing a funding gap of £7.8bn between now and 2025. Demand for adult social care is rising as more of us are living with more complex health needs for longer, and in 2017, 90 children a day on average entered care, the biggest increase since 2010. These are complex services meeting complex needs that cannot be done ‘on the cheap’. The crisis in these services will only continue if there is no new money made available for them.

The government must take note of what is happening, and listen to calls from local government to fund councils sustainably. By 2020, the government will have reduced the current revenue support grant (known as RSG) by 77p in the pound, whilst letting councils keep 75 per cent of their business rates. Whilst increasing the financial independence of councils is a step in the right direction, councils will be almost entirely reliant on council tax, business rates and local charges. This disadvantages Labour councils as many have a lower council tax base and are areas that find it harder to attract sustainable rate paying businesses.

The government will undertake another spending review next year. Whilst there is no doubt that Brexit poses a massive challenge, we must not lose sight of the key domestic issues. It is important that Labour councillors, members of parliament and activists take the time to make the case for local government. We cannot have more councils facing financial crisis, and it is up to us to continue to fight for our local services.

–––––

Hannah Lazell is an advisor to Labour in local government. She tweets @hannoir

–––––

Photo: by Lewis Clarke and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.