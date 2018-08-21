46. The future of foreign aid

How have major recent scandals affected perception of international development, does Brexit suggest a turning of opinion against it, and is this an opportunity to change how aid works? Conor Pope , Stephanie Lloyd and Henna Shah discuss with Kathryn Llewelyn , the CEO of aid charity United Purpose.

