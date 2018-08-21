46. The future of foreign aid

How have major recent scandals affected perception of international development, does Brexit suggest a turning of opinion against it, and is this an opportunity to change how aid works? Conor Pope, Stephanie Lloyd and Henna Shah discuss with Kathryn Llewelyn, the CEO of aid charity United Purpose.
Further reading:
*Brexit will harm our ability to help poorer nations, writes Alison McGovern
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.