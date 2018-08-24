Extra: Episode 46 review

The Progress team recommend their favourite books to read before the summer’s over.
The recommended reads:
Things Can Only Get Better by John O’Farrell
The Death and Life of Charlie St Cloud by Ben Sherwood
A Vindication of the Rights of Women
Labour’s Failure and My Small Part In It by Martyn Sloman
Why Fonts Matter by Sarah Hyndman
