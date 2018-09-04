48. New communications: has politics changed?

Social media has changed the way we talk to each other, changed the way we read, the way we work, changed the way we consume news, music, sport, television and art. It has even changed the way we think.

What does this mean for politics, and how parties, campaigns and activists communicate with voters – and how voters communicate with politicians?

Conor Pope discusses that with Richard Angell and journalist, director of Political Human, and host of the Zeitgeist Tapes podcast, Emma Burnell.