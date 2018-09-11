Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
The Progressive Britain Podcast

49. Paradigm shift: where the economy goes next

Joe Cox
September 11, 2018
1 min read

After major shifts in the 1940s and 1980s, is it time again for a major overhaul of how our economy functions? That’s the argument in the new major report from the IPPR’s Commission on Economic Justice, Prosperity and Justice.

Catherine Colebrook talks to Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Alison McGovern about the report’s findings, and what it might mean for the economy of the future.

Joe Cox

Joe Cox is digital assistant at Progress

