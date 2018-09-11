49. Paradigm shift: where the economy goes next
After major shifts in the 1940s and 1980s, is it time again for a major overhaul of how our economy functions? That’s the argument in the new major report from the IPPR’s Commission on Economic Justice, Prosperity and Justice.
Catherine Colebrook talks to Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Alison McGovern about the report’s findings, and what it might mean for the economy of the future.
Further reading:
*Down with the cult of GDP. For us economists, it’s yesterday’s yardstick – Catherine Colebrook
*We can and must rebalance the economy. Here’s how – Tom Kibasi
*How should we tax property? There may be another solutions to wealth inequality? – Michael Edenborough
Further listening:
*Wealth inequality: shaking those assets – Progressive Britain with Liz Kendall
*A new economy? – Progressive Britain with Stella Creasy and Tom Kibasi
*The Beveridge anniversary: still relevant? – Progressive Britain with Nicholas Timmins
