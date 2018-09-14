Extra: Episode 49 review

Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Progress
September 14, 2018
Conor Pope and Richard Angell discuss the IPPR Prosperity and Justice report, the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s intervention, and the upcoming Progress interview with Ed Miliband.

