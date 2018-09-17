In this essay, the Institute for Public Policy Research combines innovative ideas from across the political spectrum to put forward an economic manifesto fit for the future

The Institute for Public Policy Research Commission on Economic Justice was established in autumn 2016 in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. The purpose of the commission was broadly conceived: to examine the challenges facing the United Kingdom economy and to make recommendations for its reform.

Drawn from all walks of life and different political viewpoints, members of the commission include the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby; the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady, the city investor Helena Morrissey; Citizens UK organiser Sara Bryson and economist Mariana Mazzucato. Commissioners voted on different sides of the referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU, and the commission is independent of all political parties.

As well as its final report, published in September, the commission has published an interim report and 17 discussion and policy papers on various aspects of economic analysis and policy.

Taken together, its proposals offer the potential for the most significant change in economic policy in a generation

Given the breadth of its membership, the commission reached a remarkable degree of agreement, which it is hoped can be reflected in a wider national consensus about a new direction for the UK economy. Taken together, its proposals offer the potential for the most significant change in economic policy in a generation.

The economy today

The UK economy is not working well. It has some impressive strengths: employment levels are high, and we have a number of globally successful sectors, such as finance, aerospace, motor manufacturing, life sciences, new technology start-ups and creative industries. But the problem is that there are not enough such sectors and too few people have been sharing in their successes.

In recent years our economy has been growing, but most people are no better off than a decade ago. The 2010s are forecast to be the weakest decade for average real earnings in 200 years. Over the last 40 years, only 10 per cent of national income growth went to the bottom half of the income distribution, while almost two-fifths went to the richest 10 per cent. The UK is the fifth most unequal country in Europe in terms of income, while inequality of wealth is even greater: 44 per cent of wealth is owned by just 10 per cent of the population. The huge growth in property values means that today’s young people, many of them priced out of the housing market, are set to be poorer than their parents.

The UK is Europe’s most geographically unbalanced economy, with wide disparities between the nations and regions, and many once-thriving communities suffering economic decline. Many more people work in insecure jobs than in the past, with almost a million people on zero-hours contracts, and 15 per cent now self-employed. The prevalence of low pay means that a majority of people living in poverty are now in working households.

It is hard to say the UK economy has been performing well; for many people, it is not working at all

Despite a decade of unprecedented policy interventions, including fiscal austerity, near-zero interest rates and £445bn of monetary stimulus – known as quantitative easing – the UK’s current growth prospects remain weak. But our underlying performance is even more worrying. On investment, research and development, trade, and productivity, the UK performs worse than most of our European neighbours, and has done for much of the last 40 years. It is hard to say the UK economy has been performing well; for many people, it is not working at all.

Prosperity and justice

The commission believes that the goal of the economy should be to achieve prosperity and economic justice together. These are not in conflict with one another. On the contrary, the international evidence is that economies with more equal distributions of income and wealth tend to have stronger and more stable paths of economic growth than those with greater inequality. Everyone – from top to bottom – is better off when the rewards of the economy are more fairly shared.

But redistributing the results of economic growth is no longer sufficient to confront the challenges of today’s economy. Justice must be ‘hardwired’ into the processes of production and consumption: in the labour market, in corporate governance and the ownership of assets, and in the rules of the market.

Reshaping the economy

To achieve prosperity and justice the UK economy needs to be fundamentally reshaped. Five key shifts need to be made, both to the way the economy is structured, and in the approach that governments take to economic policy.

One, from short-term finance to investment-led growth.

The UK economy has an unbalanced model of growth. It is overly reliant on household consumption, much of it based on ever-rising property prices and excessive household debt. At around 17 per cent of gross domestic product, public and private investment is around four per cent below the developed country average. The stock of business capital is falling and research and development investment is lower than our peers.

Low investment has several causes, including excessive short-termism among major companies and financial markets; a banking sector overly focused on lending for land and property rather than to businesses; and insufficient demand in the economy. To move to an investment-led growth model will require reforms to corporate governance and the regulation of the finance sector, and a larger role for public investment, particularly in providing ‘patient capital’.

Two, from trade deficits to ‘new industrialisation’.

Despite some world-leading sectors, the UK economy is internationally uncompetitive. Our trade deficit (imports minus exports) has exceeded two per cent for 15 of the last 16 years, and in 2017 was the largest of all G7 countries. Sterling has been kept high by capital inflows from overseas; its value has reflected and supported the success of the UK’s financial sector, but damaged manufacturing, which now makes up just 10 per cent of the economy’s gross value added.

To improve our international competitiveness we need to diversify and expand our innovation-leading and exporting sectors. This will require what we call ‘new industrialisation’: the development of innovation-based industrial clusters across the UK, anchored around our universities. This should form the central aim of a more active industrial strategy. A new national investment bank is needed to provide long-term finance to help build successful start-up companies into major exporting businesses.

Three, from flexible labour markets to raising productivity in the ‘everyday economy’.

Productivity in the UK is 13 per cent below the G7 average, and has stalled since the financial crisis. Our leading firms are highly productive, but we have a much larger number of low-productivity businesses than in other developed countries.

A major cause of low productivity is the UK’s highly flexible labour market. Firms which can take on workers by the hour have little incentive to invest in the equipment or training which raises productivity. We need to escape the ‘low-wage, low-productivity’ equilibrium into which too much of the economy has fallen, and the belief that wage costs must be as low as possible. This means raising the minimum wage, regulating the labour market better and strengthening the bargaining power of workers and trade unions. Industrial strategy needs a specific focus on raising productivity in the ‘everyday economy’ where most people work.

Four, from technology laggards to managed automation.

New technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics have raised anxieties that increasing automation will destroy large number of jobs. But past experience of automation is that, while many jobs change, many others are created as productivity and incomes rise. The greater risk is of growing inequality, as the rewards from automation flow to the owners of capital in profits, rather than to workers in wages. Lower-skilled workers may especially lose out.

Though strong in technology start-ups, the UK lags far behind other developed countries in adopting automating technologies. To avoid falling further behind we need to embrace ‘managed automation’ – accelerating the uptake of new technologies to boost productivity, while ensuring that the rewards are shared with workers and protecting and retraining those whose jobs are lost. This will require new social partnerships between employers and trade unions, at both firm and sector level.

Five, from market power to open markets.

Over the past 40 years the market power of leading companies has grown in all developed countries, leading to lower rates of investment and innovation, and often worsening conditions for suppliers and workers. Eight out of 10 of the UK’s major consumer markets are now highly concentrated. The huge market power of the major digital ‘platform’ companies (such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) risks excessive concentration, both of the collection of data and of the development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Countering market power requires reform of the UK’s competition regime, with a stronger focus on open markets that better promote investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. In some areas the major digital platforms operate in a manner comparable to utilities and should be regulated as such. At the same time data created by us all should be managed as a ‘digital commonwealth’, a common resource for entrepreneurs, citizens and government to use for public benefit.

Partnership and power

Reshaping the economy to achieve prosperity and justice will require major changes to the way it is governed and managed.

At the heart of this must be a more active and purposeful state, which takes responsibility for the direction and outcomes of the economy as a whole. This means more than correcting individual ‘market failures’. Markets fail in systemic ways, in areas such as financial instability, insufficient investment, inequality and environmental degradation, which only governments can address. Doing so will benefit the private sector, whose profitability depends on public spending and the predictable expectations created by fiscal and industrial policies. We need to recognise that in a modern economy there are no such things as ‘free markets’: wealth is co-produced by the public and private sectors together.

A more active state must also be a more decentralised one. The UK is still one of the most centralised states in the developed world. National government departments in Whitehall cannot understand the challenges or capabilities of a country as large and diverse as the UK. England needs a new tier of democratically accountable regional economic executives, alongside combined authorities in cities and counties. These need the resources and powers to develop regional and local industrial strategies. At the same time there should be stronger economic powers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Change of the magnitude we propose cannot be delivered by government alone: we need greater partnership across the economy. Businesses need to be understood as ‘communities of interest’ in which shareholders, managers and workforce work together to raise productivity and share its rewards fairly. Trade unions are vital both to secure better pay and conditions for workers and as means to engage employees in workplace innovation. The commission argues that government, businesses, unions and civil society, and the nations and regions of the UK, should be brought together in a national economic council responsible for agreeing a national economic plan.

The lack of control felt by many people today reflects an economy characterised by concentrations and imbalances of power. These are both a cause of some of our economy’s problems and a barrier to their solution. Our proposals seek to rebalance power: from corporate management towards workers and trade unions; from dominant companies towards entrepreneurs and new market entrants; from short-term financial interests towards long-term investors; from Westminster towards the nations and regions; from individuals and households who own great wealth to those who do not. And across the economy as a whole there is a need to redress the imbalance between market forces and society. We need an economy in which markets serve society, not the other way around.

The 10-part plan

The commission proposes a concrete and integrated plan to build an economy of prosperity and justice through ten areas of policy reform.

I. Reshaping the economy through industrial strategy. We recommend the pursuit of ‘new industrialisation’, focused on building regionally distinctive high-tech clusters around the UK’s research-based universities. To ensure that business get the ‘patient capital’ they need, and to channel investment into infrastructure, we propose the establishment of a national investment bank. The research and development tax credit and the ‘patent box’ should be phased down, with innovation funding instead provided directly through Innovate UK and the NIB. To raise productivity in the ‘everyday economy’ and accelerate automation, a new social partnership body, Productivity UK, should be created. Workers displaced by new technologies should be supported to retrain via a new ‘technology displacement fund’, and to support broader skills training within firms, the apprenticeship levy should be abolished, and replaced with a ‘productivity and skills levy’.

II. Securing good jobs, good pay and good lives. As part of a programme to modernise labour market regulation, the national living wage should be raised to the level of the ‘real living wage’, based on the actual cost of living. Businesses should be supported to adjust to this new higher minimum wage through a temporary reduction in employer national insurance contributions. Zero-hours contracts, and other uncontracted hours, should attract a 20 per cent higher minimum wage. The government should take steps to raise union membership, and trial auto-enrolment into trade unions within the ‘gig’ economy. Shared parental leave should be changed to include a period of ‘use it or lose it’ paternity leave, to encourage men to take a greater role in care responsibilities. And new bank holidays should be created as national productivity rises, to steer a reduction in working time as a result of productivity gains.

III. Turning business towards long-term success. Directors’ duties, as defined in the 2006 Companies Act, should be reformed, to make explicit that directors should promote the long-term success of the companies they run. A new statutory public interest test should be introduced for takeover bids above a certain size. All businesses employing more than 250 people should have at least two workers on their boards, and a third of remuneration committees should be made up of elected worker representatives. A new companies commission should be created to oversee and enforce these reforms.

A Digital UK public service should be created to organise and curate public data as a ‘digital commons’, making it more widely available to serve the common good and encourage innovation

IV. Promoting open markets in the new economy. To tackle market concentration, we propose that the remit of the Competition and Markets Authority be broadened to include a focus on market power that damages the public interest, and a new regulator, the Office of Digital Platforms, should be created to regulate the major digital platform companies. A Digital UK public service should be created to organise and curate public data as a ‘digital commons’, making it more widely available to serve the common good and encourage innovation.

V. Raising public investment in a reformed macroeconomic framework. The Office for Budget Responsibility and the Office for National Statistics should conduct a review of public sector accountancy practices, to ensure that investment and debt are better defined, measured and presented. Public investment should be increased by at least £15bn over and above the current forecast by 2022. New fiscal rules should seek to balance the budget – excluding investment – over a rolling five-year period, and set both a minimum public investment target and a sustainable level of debt. And to improve the coordination of fiscal and monetary policy, the Bank of England should be given the power to ask the national investment bank to expand lending in the real economy, and to buy its bonds to ensure this can be financed.

VI. Strengthening the financial system. We recommend that the government investigate the feasibility of a house price inflation target for the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England, as a way of breaking the cycle of inflation expectations, real estate investment, and rising house prices. The corporation tax surcharge for banks should be abolished, and replaced with a counter-cyclical levy applied to both regular and shadow banks. To clamp down on tax avoidance and illicit capital flows into the UK, the public company register of ‘people with significant control’ should become a verified, credible source of information on ownership, and trusts should be included within its scope.

VII. Spreading wealth and ownership across the economy. The government should establish a citizens’ wealth fund, a sovereign wealth fund run in the population’s interest. Planning reforms are needed to raise housebuilding rates and therefore bring home ownership within reach of more people, and the cap on local authority borrowing to finance housebuilding should be abolished to increase affordable housing provision. To enable more companies to be owned by their employees, the government should reform the tax incentives available to employee ownership trusts, and introduce a Co‑operative Development Act to support the expansion of the cooperative and mutual sector.

VIII. Designing simpler and fairer taxes. The commission makes recommendations on how to tax income, wealth, property and businesses. The rates and allowances for income tax and employee national insurance should be combined into one schedule, and the current bands should be replaced with a formula-based system, whereby marginal tax rates rise gradually as incomes rise. Income from wealth should be taxed under the same rates as income from work, meaning the abolition of capital gains tax and dividend taxes. Inheritance tax should be replaced with a lifetime gift tax. Business rates should be replaced with a land value tax on all non-residential land. Corporation tax should go back up to 24 per cent, and government should introduce an alternative minimum corporation tax as a ‘backstop tax’ for when multinationals report low UK profits.

IX. Ensuring environmental sustainability. A Sustainable Economy Act should be introduced, which requires the adoption of statutory short-term and long-term targets for a broad range of environmental challenges. Government should also introduce a green industrial strategy, to bring together demand-side policies on decarbonisation with supply-side support for UK businesses.

X. Creating a new economic constitution. We propose the creation of a new, regional tier of government in England. These four ‘economic executives’ – two based on the northern powerhouse and Midlands engine; the other two in the south-west, and east and south-east – would be responsible for regional industrial strategy, inward investment and immigration. Combined authorities should also be created throughout England, and a new inclusive growth fund of £10bn over five years should be set up to reduce regional inequalities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Time for change To achieve prosperity and justice in these ways, the UK economy needs fundamental reform. The 2020s are set to be a ‘decade of disruption’, as we confront the impacts of Brexit, continued globalisation, and demographic, technological and environmental change. ‘Muddling through’ is therefore not an option. Achieving prosperity and justice hand-in-hand could create the foundation for a new consensus that brings a divided country back together Fundamental reform has happened twice before in the last century. Following the great depression of the 1930s, and then again after the economic stagnation of the 1970s, major changes in economic thinking and policy occurred. Ten years after the financial crisis, it is time for a comparable ‘paradigm shift’ today. It is sometimes believed that there is no alternative to the economy we have today. But we know this is not so. Other countries have notably different economies from our own, and many of them perform much better. There is no ‘silver bullet’: a new economic settlement will require a systematic and integrated programme of economic reform across many areas. The commission’s proposals are unapologetically bold and ambitious. Achieving prosperity and justice hand-in-hand could create the foundation for a new consensus that brings a divided country back together. The commission’s final report, Prosperity and Justice: A New Plan for the UK Economy, is available as a book, published by Polity Press, and available online at ippr.org/cej. This article is an extract from the report’s executive summary ––––– You can read more about the IPPR’s Commission on Economic Justice here. –––––