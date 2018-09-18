50. Breaking the deadlock: why the polls are tied

Labour and the Tories have been neck and neck in the polls since the 2017 election. Can Labour do anything to get ahead? Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Stephanie Lloyd talk to Britain Thinks’ founding partner Deborah Mattinson about their new research into the question.

