To stop pretending there is not an antisemitism problem is only the first step. Now it’s time to listen, argue Ruth Smeeth MP and Liron Velleman

There has been so much written and said over the summer about antisemitism in the Labour party, that when we were asked to write this piece our first conversation was – what is possibly left to say?

I think we can all agree that this summer has been awful, genuinely dreadful. Every time we thought we reached the nadir a new story broke, a new affront, a new piece of holocaust denial, a new attack on our history, on our identity. And yet we are still in the Labour party, determined to keep fighting for the heart and soul of our party, because to be frank this is quite simply something which we cannot afford to lose, for the sake of the party and the country.

British Jews are not anyone’s punching bag and we are fed up with this nonsense. It needs to stop – and it needs to stop now

To put it simply, the Labour party, our Labour party, and the party which will form the next government, cannot be abandoned to a bunch of fringe cultists who embrace antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories like there is no tomorrow. We cannot stand idly by and not demand action from the leadership and the grassroots; enough already. British Jews are not anyone’s punching bag and we are fed up with this nonsense. It needs to stop – and it needs to stop now.

We are writing this article together because this is not a matter just for the parliamentary Labour party or just for individual party activists. It requires a holistic approach by the whole party: a root and branch reappraisal of how we got into this mess, what we need to do to get out of it, and what we stand for both as a political party and as the next British government. A root and branch reappraisal led by and supported by Jewish Labour members and supporters is the only way to get us out of this mess.

But there are certain things that we think still need to be made clear to the wider party before we can even consider moving on successfully.

First, there is antisemitism in the Labour party. Full stop. The end. We do not want to hear buts. Or accusations of smears. Or that it is being used for partisan internal games. For reasons that we do not need to outline here the British Jewish community is being used by some in the party as an old-fashioned scapegoat and political target. And we will not stand for it wherever it is coming from.

Second, the Jewish community across the United Kingdom is scared. Scared of the Labour party and scared of what a Labour government would mean for their families. In the UK. In the 21st century. Seventy-three years after the end of the Holocaust. British Jews are scared that they will not have a place if we run the country. This is not hyperbole. It is not exaggeration. It is the subject of concern of every Jewish family that we know, whether they are on the left or the right. Their concerns cannot and will not be dismissed as paranoia or irrational. We would never consider dismissing any other minorities opinions in that way, so why are we ignoring the Jewish community?

Third, what moral authority does the Labour party have on any equalities issue if we are proving so incredibly incompetent at tackling racism within our own party? Why would any faith or minority group trust us to be on their side when we have failed in our responsibilities to stand up against one of the oldest forms of hatred? How can we reassure not just the Jewish community, but all of those who feel vulnerable, that we are really on their side?

Have a think about this next time you are campaigning. You are on the doorstep or the phone convincing voters that they should vote for their local Labour candidate.

When you ask about what issues affect them, you expect to discuss our plans for the National Health Service, schools or bin collections. But instead, the voter comes back to you saying ‘I am scared that you winning will threaten my family’s safety and security’. What do you say to that?

But we do not just experience this on the doorstep. It is at every family occasion, Jewish community event and synagogue visit. For Labour members standing for public office, it is in their email inbox, Twitter direct messages and on the streets as well. Join us in Barnet or Bury, Liverpool or Leeds for a canvass session in an area with a sizeable Jewish population and we will undoubtedly encounter it.

Our big fear though is what happens next. Assuming that the party finally get their act together on a national level and start to reassure the Jewish community that we can defend them and fight for them as we do for every other community in the UK. What mess have we left behind? What Pandora’s box did we open that we now cannot close? How much have we damaged political discourse in the UK and mainstreamed antisemitism in British society? And what are we going to do to tackle this appalling conspiracy obsessed, antisemitic cesspool that now exists openly in our political culture. The appalling lack of leadership we have seen on this issue has created an environment where scapegoating has become normal. And for us, the fear, the real fear, is whether this will lead to Jews being attacked on the streets of the UK, which according to the Community Security Trust’s incident figures is a pattern we are likely to see more of.

So our ask of you, is not just for now, not just inside the party – as vitally important as that is. We are going to need your help fighting antisemitism everywhere for the foreseeable future, and fighting this new pervasive culture.

Standing with us to make sure that we can truly say the Labour party is for the many, not the few.

Ruth Smeeth is member of parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North and Liron Velleman is youth and students officer for the Jewish Labour Movement. They tweet @RuthSmeeth and @vellstells.

