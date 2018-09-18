The question for a future government is how structural changes can be entrenched in the economy in a way that cannot easily be reversed. So how do we change the rules of the game, asks Rachel Reeves

The work of the IPPR Commission on Economic Justice has been prolific over the past two years, and as it concludes, we should reflect on three important aspects of its final report: its questioning of the fundamental assumptions of neoclassical political economy; its emphasis on the ‘everyday economy’ as a response to this, and its institutional approach to overhauling Britain’s economic model.

While the Commission on Economic Justice report is an exemplary model for a report by a thinktank on the economy, offering a wealth of policy prescriptions and diagnoses in response to systemic problems, what is perhaps most striking is that contained within the report: a more radical critique of the assumptions of neoclassical economics – even capitalism – than we might expect. It offers a far richer idea of what the economy is and how our society should be arranged than that offered by neoclassical economics, drawing on disparate traditions of political economy and Labour politics. Prosperity means ‘quality and security of work as well as income; time with family and community as well as money; and the common good as well as individual wellbeing.’ However, it also gets to the heart of the fatal flaw in Britain’s existing economic model, which is plagued by short-term investment, rising household debt and sluggish growth. The moral and economic quandary that the neoliberal model has led us into is most obviously manifest in the increasing financialisation of our economy, from the rises and dramatic falls of Carillion and Wonga, to the transformation of housing from a basic need to an asset within an overheated, globalised market, and our vulnerability to financial crises.

But today, it is only a radical, left-of-centre agenda that could return us to stable, consistent growth, so severely has the neoliberal revolution eroded its own foundations

In criticising our economic model in this way, the IPPR’s Prosperity and Justice report anchors an economic agenda in human capabilities and relationships. It manages to bridge contrasting Labour traditions, offering both a technical analysis of the capitalist economy and an ethical critique of unbridled markets’ effect on people and communities. As Richard Henry Tawney wrote nearly 100 years ago, the labour movement stood for faith in the possibility of ‘a society in which a higher value will be set on human beings and a lower value on money and economic power, when money and power do not serve human ends’. That is what our movement should still represent. But today, it is only a radical, left-of-centre agenda that could return us to stable, consistent growth, so severely has the neoliberal revolution eroded its own foundations. The drive towards ever more flexible labour markets, deregulation, weaker public services, and a transfer of power from the majority to, predominantly, a super-rich elite has served to undermine the very foundations on which economic growth depends. As a result, in contrast to our European counterparts like Germany, we are suffering from a lack of skills, long-term investment and cooperation between unions and management.

It is particularly heartening to see a focus on the ‘everyday economy’, those sectors of the economy which employ large numbers of people – especially women – but are all too often characterised by low wages and productivity. In industrial strategy, the everyday economy has tended to be neglected in favour of high-end manufacturing industries like automotive and artificial intelligence which employ a relatively small number of highly-skilled workers. It is by focusing on the everyday economy that we can challenge some of our economy’s most glaring problems in terms of productivity, growth and wages, as well our regional inequalities. In an economy as geographically unbalanced as our own, it is the everyday economy that can provide high-quality employment.

However, a focus on the everyday economy also calls on us to reassess what we value as a society: genuine care for ourselves and our families, or personal, attentive service, for instance. As I argued in my own pamphlet, The Everyday Economy, published in March this year, if Labour is to reconnect with lost voters across the country, and build a more inclusive and socially just economic settlement, we need to offer an approach to the economy which puts work, family and place at its centre. If many of the jobs of the future lie in care and services, then we need to boost not just pay but status and skill levels in these industries. As the report rightly observes, how we make our money matters – and jobs which bestow dignity, pride and meaning are essential to people’s wellbeing.

The report offers a threefold strategy for improving productivity within the everyday economy; focusing on industrial strategy, labour market regulation, and strengthening the collective bargaining power of workers. These proposals are all welcome, as are suggestions for much-expanded provision of childcare and other ‘social infrastructure’ which is particularly essential for workers in the everyday economy. At a local level, as I argued in The Everyday Economy, a model of good practice is already evident in the work of Preston council and other local authorities around the country, pursuing strategies for local wealth-building based around harnessing the resources available within a local area, and particularly working closely with ‘anchor institutions’ to ensure spending on procurement and services boosts jobs and growth within the local economy. A Labour government could create a ‘unit for local wealth-building’ at the heart of government to provide local authorities with the financial and logistical support they need to pursue similar strategies, and to ensure the necessary coordination between government departments to facilitate this. However, beyond this, we need to raise the status of workers, giving them institutional voice and acknowledging the difficulty of their work and their accumulated expertise. One way to do so would be to support the creation of new royal colleges for sectors like retail. They would not only drive up standards in these sectors, but also harness the experience of professionals in setting standards and outlining best practice within their profession.

The question therefore for a future government is how structural changes can be entrenched in the economy in a way that cannot be so easily reversed.

Central to the agenda outlined by the commission are questions of ownership and control, and of how to reshape and build institutions able to transforms the structures of the British economy. These issues must be central to any future Labour government. For all its achievements, the last Labour government too readily accepted the rules of the game, while compensating the losers through a centralised programme of redistribution. Many of the gains made between 1997 and 2010 were vulnerable once growth slowed and the Conservatives returned to office. As the academic Ben Jackson recently argued, Labour must escape the ‘cycle of…Tory cuts followed by Labour spending followed by more Tory cuts’. The question therefore for a future government is how structural changes can be entrenched in the economy in a way that cannot be so easily reversed. How do we change the rules of the game, in a lasting way?

From reforming competition policy and corporate governance, to expanding collective bargaining, to ‘reimagining the state’, Prosperity and Justice sets out an agenda aimed at doing exactly this. Power must be transferred back from capital to workers, and we must build strong autonomous institutions – in local government, new devolved institutions, bolstered trade unions and partnerships between businesses and unions – to create not just a stronger economy, but one in which fairness, cooperation and a more equal distribution of wealth and power are baked in. This should be a mission able to inspire all parts of the Labour movement.

The 2017 manifesto resonated with the electorate, and a large part of the reason was that seven years of austerity and over a decade of stagnant wages had highlighted how our economic model was broken. It is essential that all wings of the party contribute to the debate about how Labour can go further – offering an agenda that goes beyond the last manifesto, and speaks to the challenges confronting Britain today. The IPPR sets out a vision which might begin to do this.

Rachel Reeves MP is the chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy select committee. She tweets @RachelReevesMP.

