Mary Senior argues that stagnant wages and too little leisure time means workers in Britain are not sharing in the proceeds of growth

On the surface, the British labour market appears to be performing well. There are almost 2.7 million more people in work today than 10 years ago, and unemployment is at a long-term low. But look more closely, and a highly divided picture emerges.

Many people have good, secure and well-paid jobs. But for too many, wages are too low and show no prospect of rising, and work is increasingly precarious. In real terms average pay is still lower than it was before the financial crash. Almost a million people are on zero-hours contracts, with many forced into bogus self-employment. The gender pay gap is narrowing but still stands at 18.4 per cent per hour, and white British workers on average are paid more than their black and minority ethnic counterparts. More deeply, many people struggle to combine work with other important roles in their lives like caring for children and parents.The IPPR Commission on Economic Justice believes we need a new deal. Government can and should improve the lives of millions of people through modern labour market regulation and support for trade unions to achieve better pay and working conditions.

First, Britain needs a pay rise. Stagnating wages are the result both of low productivity, and of the declining bargaining power of workers in a more fragmented economy. To address this, the commission recommends that the government’s ‘national living wage’ is raised to the level of the voluntary living wage, so that it meets the cost of a decent standard of living. To push up wages more widely, the commission proposes a doubling of the coverage of collective bargaining agreements to 50 per cent of workers by 2030, with a focus on the lowest paid sectors. In the gig economy we propose the introduction of trade union auto-enrolment (in the way that works for pensions) to ensure that isolated workers have the opportunity to organise together.

The commission calls for stronger employment rights for people in insecure work, and the extension of work-related benefits to the self-employed Second, everyone in work should be entitled to the rights and protections that come with a good quality job, and should know that this is backed up by the weight of the law. The commission calls for stronger employment rights for people in insecure work, and the extension of work-related benefits to the self-employed. The law on employment status and rights must be clarified, and we believe this must be accompanied by properly funded, proactive enforcement to crack down on employers who do not fulfil their legal responsibilities. Third, to shine a light on who gets the best jobs and on inequality in the workplace, the commission calls for greater transparency on pay. We recommend that all firms with more than 250 employees should be required to publish their pay scales. Gender pay gap reporting has drawn attention to women's pay, but this should now go further, to people of all ethnicities. Fourth, we must rethink how we balance work and other aspects of our lives. The commission calls for jobs to be advertised as flexible by default; for 'use-it-or-lose-it' parental leave to enable and encourage men to take part in raising children; and for more bank holidays so that economic growth is shared not just financially, but in the form of time for life outside of work. Work in the UK is not working for ordinary people. The commission's proposals would place more power with workers, widen opportunity and ensure we all benefit more fairly from economic growth and prosperity. Read next: Prosperity and justice – The final report of the IPPR Commission on Economic Justice ––––– Mary Senior is Scotland official of University and College Union and a commissioner on the IPPR Commission of Economic Justice. She tweets @mary_senior_ –––––