Stormont must be restored before it’s too late

The re-emergence of political deadlock in Northern Ireland shows that better devolution is needed, and it’s needed fast, explains Sarah Longlands

It has been over 600 days since Northern Ireland’s devolved government was suspended.

On the 28 August this year, thousands of people across Northern Ireland attended events to voice their frustration and anger at the political inertia.

It is a frustration I share. Having grown up in Northern Ireland during the transition from bloody civil conflict to peace, the failure to restore the institutions of government undermines the great effort that was needed to broker devolution in the first place.It also means that progress towards tackling some of the day-to-day mainstream policy concerns of people living in Northern Ireland including health reform, infrastructure investment and education has stalled, as has work to address the ongoing costs of sectarian division.

As someone who spends a great deal of time thinking about devolution in the north of England, the stalemate is particularly irksome. The scale and potential of the devolution arrangements in Northern Ireland easily trump any devolved settlement in the mayoral combined authorities being established in England. What Northern Ireland over the past two decades has proven is that a functioning devolution can help to support greater economic prosperity. That is why, when trying to fashion a new economic settlement for the United Kingdom, devolution must be at the forefront. The Commission on Economic Justice report calls for an urgent restoration of the Northern Ireland assembly to enable policymakers to get back to the task of building greater resilience in the economy The Institute for Public Policy Research’s Commission for Economic Justice attempts to breathe new life into the devolution debate across the United Kingdom, setting out a new vision for how devolution can be strengthened in England while at the same time, examining the story of devolution in the devolved nations. In Northern Ireland, the promise of devolution was the incentive used to help broker peace. The 20 years of peace since the Good Friday agreement has enabled policymakers to take the first steps towards a better future. Take Belfast for example, where gross value added per head is now higher than both the Northern Ireland and UK average. But headlines only tell half the story. Northern Ireland’s economy remains troubled, particularly given its slow growth since the recession of 2008. In particular, it remains strongly weighted towards low wage, low productivity service sectors including retail and tourism, which typically offer few opportunities for training and progression. And while manufacturing in Northern Ireland has seen strong growth in recent years, it remains a small part of an economy. Skills and education are of particular concern. The number of people who have no qualifications is twice the UK average at 16.3 per cent. As a recent IPPR Scotland report suggested, this sounds alarm bells for policymakers concerned about automation. But with no devolved assembly, there is nowhere for that debate to take place. In the absence of the assembly, it might be assumed that Northern Ireland’s 11 local authorities could help fill the gap but as Northern Ireland Local Government Association has pointed out, the 11 local authorities in Northern Ireland are responsible for just four per cent of expenditure – which is in stark contrast to Scotland and Wales where the figure is nearer to 27 per cent. This is a clear sign that better devolution is needed for Northern Ireland. The Commission on Economic Justice report calls for an urgent restoration of the Northern Ireland assembly to enable policymakers to get back to the task of building greater resilience in the economy, particularly given the context of Brexit. There are emerging ideas from across the UK for a restored assembly to draw upon including proposals by the commission for national investment banks, as well as the lead taken by the Scottish government on a 'fair work' agenda. But without stable political leadership, opportunities to influence the current direction of travel of Northern Ireland's economy will be lost. ––––– Sarah Longlands is the director of IPPR North. She tweets @sarahlonglands. –––––