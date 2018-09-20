Devolution equals investment

Regional inequality costs lives – devolution is the only way to change this, argues Claire Dove

The United Kingdom suffers from unparalleled regional inequalities. The inequality between our regions is not just economic – it is also social and democratic, and cements injustice into the UK economy.

Anyone living in the north knows its tremendous vibrancy, dynamism and potential. But many of the facts remain damning: if you live in the north of England, your life expectancy is lower than if you live in the south. Meanwhile, child mortality, obesity and dental health are all consistently worse in the north than the English average.

People’s experience of regional inequalities understandably leaves them feeling left behind and powerless. This needs to change

This is important because when we talk about regional inequality, we often talk in the abstract about productivity and ‘economic growth’. But we cannot lose sight of what inequalities actually mean in reality for the people who experience them. Where you live can make all the difference between having a decent job, or being unemployed; between good and poor health and between dying at 83 and dying at 75.

The problem stems, in a large part, from a centralised system of government. The machinery of Whitehall is not well equipped to bring out the potential of people and businesses in the north, or to respond to its unique challenges.

As both a commissioner on the Institute for Public Policy Research Commission for Economic Justice and a northerner, I am delighted that our new report sets out a bold vision for future devolution across the UK.

Across many developed countries the evidence shows that where decisions are made closer to the people, and strong local institutions are in place, regional inequalities are reduced. Devolved governments tend to invest more effectively in education and infrastructure. Devolving significant power to the north would be a big and important first step toward regional equality.

Devolved power also provides the space for civil society to become more engaged with decision making processes. Take ‘local wealth building strategies’ for example, whereby local authorities support local organisations like social enterprises through their procurement policies. These thoughtful, local initiatives benefit communities and strengthen local economies.

Unfortunately, devolution to date has been partial and piecemeal. It is largely negotiated behind closed doors. This is why the Commission on Economic Justice has recommended a more coherent framework for devolution going forward. This includes rolling out combined authorities more widely, and establishing ‘regional economic executives’ to support them across larger geographies (such as the north).

People in the north of England, like many across the UK, have been left behind by Whitehall. Now we in the north need the power to tackle these worsening inequalities ourselves. Real devolution of powers to people and communities in the north is the bold but necessary first step on the way to taking control of our future.

Claire Dove is a member of IPPR’s Commission on Economic Justice and chief executive of the Blackburne House Group. She tweets @ClaireDove3.

