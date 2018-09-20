It’s time for politicians to be brave and make the difficult decisions needed to rebuild our infrastructure, argues Parmjit Dhanda. This article is part of our conference preview series – follow this link for more information on our Lab18 fringe events

We haven’t built a new runway in London or the south-east since the second world war. By 2026, when Heathrow expects to open its third runway, the Chinese will have built 136 new airports. Frankfurt opened its third runway in 1984. In 2011, when Heathrow reached 99.2 per cent of its capacity – Frankfurt opened its fourth runway. Paris’s Charles de Gaulle also has four. Amsterdam’s Schiphol has six.

In 2009, the then Labour government reaffirmed its support for a third runway at Heathrow. The Conservatives set up an independent commission to look at it in 2015. Parliament finally voted on it in June of this year, backing it with a majority of nearly 300. All that just to get to the planning application stage.

But this isn’t just the Heathrow experience. Whether its major roads, railways or power stations, the infrastructure we need to live our lives, create jobs and grow our economy is stymied, and at least in part, politics and politicians must take responsibility.

I confess to being the planning minister that helped take the 2008 Planning Act through parliament – an act that was designed to speed up development through our planning regime. As you can see, it has had only limited success.

At a time of economic and political instability it is more important than ever that our politicians become braver about national infrastructure and articulate the reasons to ‘do’ rather than find excuses to ‘not do’. In a social media world, it is difficult for politicians to say what they really believe if there is a lobby (or even a few difficult individuals) who give them a hard time. My fear is that we are heading to a democracy where our members of parliament will one day be replaced by online voting on all the key decisions because it has become so hard to do something that is not universally popular.

Heathrow’s new runway is an interesting but not untypical example. The local polling shows that far more people who live in the constituencies and boroughs close to the airport back it than oppose it – including in the seats of Hayes & Harlington, Uxbridge and South Ruislip – which are represented by the shadow chancellor and Boris Johnson.

The protests are small but vocal, often led by interest groups from way outside the locality. Local people tend to be the ones that understand both sides of the argument and make balanced decisions about the economic case and whether new measures will protect the environment from blight.

In a political environment where being rational and correct is often trumped by being loud, getting investment for new infrastructure projects will remain more challenging in the UK than in our competitor countries.

–––––

Parmjit Dhanda is the Executive Director at Back Heathrow, and was the member of parliament for Gloucester from 2001–2010. He tweets @ParmjitDhanda

–––––

Loading…