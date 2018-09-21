The rejection of Chequers does not automatically mean no deal – but which way will it go, asks Pat McFadden

When the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the government was left with a basic choice. It could pursue a Brexit which kept us as close as possible economically to the EU, or one which made a more fundamental break but with the associated and large economic costs; a choice between a ‘what is the point’ Brexit and a ‘what is the price’ Brexit.

A ‘what is the point’ Brexit would mean the UK left the EU institutions but kept the UK within the EU’s economic system. It would have the enormous and very real advantage of minimising the economic damage of leaving, but it would of course beg the question of why not retain decision making power over rules to which we were still subject? This argument has been played out in the debates over the single market and the European Economic Area.

A ‘what is the price’ Brexit would meet the nationalist demands of Brexiteers but would cause much more economic damage. It would be disruptive to international supply chains, and have an impact on jobs and standards of living because it would render inoperable the common rule book which is the foundation for the way many of our most important industries operate – in both goods and services. The barriers resulting from a ‘what is the price’ Brexit would also be incompatible with the government’s repeated commitment to no hard border in Ireland, hence the continued attempt by those who favour it to minimise or dismiss the Irish border issue.

Throughout the past two years this has been the essential choice. All the whistling in the wind, all the cakery, all the ‘they need us more than we need them’, ‘red white and blue’ Brexits, ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and every other form of compositing is an attempt to avoid this fundamental choice.

The government reinforced its own dilemma by setting out red lines which pointed to a ‘what is the price’ Brexit while still proclaiming we could have all the same benefits we have now and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

It is not just a matter of what might or might not unite the Tory party – it is also about what can be agreed with the EU

The Chequers proposal was the moment the prime minister had long put off – the moment when she would have to confront the choice. As ever, the first priority in any Tory move on Europe was not the economic interests of the country but what might be agreeable to the different wings of the Conservative party. By that partisan standard Chequers failed as the Tory Brexiteers quickly rejected it. Their rejection would be a price well worth paying if the government was finally going to put the economy first but they failed to do that either. Services – 80 per cent of the UK economy – were left out. And the package failed at another level too. Far too often since the referendum, the UK discussion of Brexit has forgotten that there are two sides round the table. It is not just a matter of what might or might not unite the Tory party – it is also about what can be agreed with the EU. Although the EU negotiators were polite about Chequers because they have no desire to undermine the prime minister further, the commission has been clear that they will not accept the two central pillars of the proposal – the customs plan and the idea of a common rule book restricted to goods alone.

When the EU negotiators talk about an unprecedented arrangement with the UK that is not enjoyed by any third country, they are not talking about all the wishful thinking that has surrounded government proposals on trade – they mean an agreement that covers not only trade but co-operation on things like university research and, crucially, security.

On the issue of trade the EU’s rejection of the central pillars of the Chequers proposal takes the government back to the central choice – ‘what is the point’ or ‘what is the price’? Do they go further than Chequers and seek an arrangement more like single market membership – with the responsibilities that will entail – or will they, as Brexiteers hope – be pulled in the other direction towards a Canada-like trade agreement?

It means that the deal is unlikely to be in line with Chequers. So which way will it go?

The rejection of Chequers does not automatically mean no deal. On the contrary, both sides are keen on a deal and both are talking up the non-trade aspects of one – co-operation on security, data sharing, ongoing participation in student exchange programmes and so on. It means that the deal is unlikely to be in line with Chequers. So which way will it go?

Prediction is a dangerous game when it comes to Brexit but if the past two years is anything to go by the likelihood is that the UK gets pulled towards the kind of deal that the EU believes is compatible with the UK red lines – something closer to Canada than Norway. While the EU is clear that a full single market arrangement would be open to the UK if we wanted it, it would mean ditching the prime minister’s red lines. Unless this happens, the EU believes that the kind of agreement compatible with the UK’s red lines and not wanting to compromise the economic, social and legal ecosystem of the single market is something similar to a Canada-EU arrangement.

Such an arrangement will not be anything like the exact same trading benefits as we have now and it would certainly not be frictionless trade. Nor would it deal with the issue of Northern Ireland. Canada is a great country but the idea that their level of market access to the EU is good enough for the UK will send a chill down the spines of major employers and businesses which trade. They would be faced with customs declarations, rules of origin requirements and massively increased paperwork compared to the seamless international supply chains which operate within the single market and customs union.

Parliament must be able to exercise its view over this issue without that shotgun being held to its head.

A free trade agreement like this will be a very significant downgrading in our trading relationship with Europe and would represent a huge defeat for the prime minister who has said explicitly that a Canada-type deal is not good enough for the UK.

The Tories will be determined to say that the choice is between whatever they negotiate, no matter how poorly it serves the country’s interests, and no deal at all. Parliament must be able to exercise its view over this issue without that shotgun being held to its head.

Faced with all this it is important that Labour conference is allowed to fully debate the issue and all the options in front of us including the option of giving the public the final say over any deal agreed. No one should have anything to fear by debating what is in the best interests of the country. The next few months will set Britain’s course and this is far too important to be shut down as a result of any perceived factional interest. A full debate with all the options is in both the country’s interests and Labour’s interests, and that is what we should have at this year’s conference.

–––––

Pat McFadden MP is a member of the exiting the European Union select committee. He tweets at @patmcfaddenmp

–––––

Loading…