Young delegates: Don’t stand back on Brexit

As a young Labour member and first-time conference delegate, I deserve a chance to have a say on Brexit, writes Ben Cox

Last year was my first time attending Labour party annual conference. It was an incredible experience to be swept up in the fantastic energy and buzz in Brighton, not far from my home in East Sussex, and the range of debate and energy in fringe events was inspiring.

However, I was shocked when Labour party members were prevented from having a vote or even debate on Brexit on conference floor. I could not believe members were denied the right to debate the most important issue facing our country. In fact, it seemed that the only group talking about Brexit was Progress.

I cannot stand back and simply watch party leaders – Labour’s included – push for a twisted idea of Brexit.

After last year’s bitter disappointment, I knew I needed to be more involved this year, and that is the reason I put myself forward as a constituency Labour party delegate. I cannot stand back and simply watch party leaders – Labour’s included – push for a twisted idea of Brexit. I have been a lifelong Labour supporter because of the party’s values not to stand by when Conservative policies afflict our communities. Theresa May’s Brexit is without a shadow of a doubt the most damaging thing to happen to our country in decades. By failing to take a stronger stance against it, I fear we are playing a dangerous game – a game the country will never forgive us for – just to let the Tory party tear itself apart. With the clock ticking on Brexit, the political games need to end and Labour party members deserve a meaningful vote on our Brexit policy.

That is why this conference has the potential to be the most important one I will ever attend, and I will hopefully be able to play a part in it by voting to stop this wrong-headed and harmful course of action.

As a young adult and Wealden Labour youth officer, I get to meet and talk to lots of young members and ask them why they joined Labour. I can safely say most joined because they liked the idea of a party that is led by members, and that listens to the needs of the many. Many now admit to feeling a growing disillusionment with the party as it refuses to listen to members on Brexit. Lots of young people have never had the opportunity to have their voice heard on this issue, and it seems strange that those in the Labour party will not be given the chance. By refusing to listen to them, they feel the party is not living up to the promise of a member-led movement they signed up for. There is a real sense among young members that we want to move away from Brexit, which is a distraction from the real challenge of transforming the country. In the end, that is why we all joined the party in the first place.

I hope conference can both sort out Brexit by giving members a meaningful vote, but also refresh the young members to fight for a better country.

Ben Cox is a constituency Labour party delegate to annual conference 2018 in Liverpool

