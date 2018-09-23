It’s time for help to build

Radical and public solutions, not rhetoric, will solve the housing crisis, says Russell Quirk

The country’s requirement for housing is relentless. Positive net migration; 25 per cent of households being single-occupier and an ageing population, all contribute to an acute imbalance between supply and demand.

It is predicted that as many as 340,000 homes per annum are needed, but despite the government’s ‘promise’ to hit a target of 300,000, no government since the late 1960s has achieved this and on average just 180,000 homes a year are being delivered each year. In addition to the severe lack of new builds, social and affordable housing supply has also all but disappeared.

Successive housing ministers have done nothing more than grab headlines in order to win votes, knowing full-well that when they do not deliver, they will doubtless no longer be in position. And eight ministers in eight years is hardly a recipe for success.

The big housebuilders are also to blame, and their throttling of the nation’s housing supply demonstrates their vested interest – to best serve their shareholders only. As a result of this approach, the major builders alone have some 500,000 land banked plots, enough to smash the current housing deficit.

The solution has to be different – radical even, and may be unpalatable to some. It is to take matters into one’s own hands by government releasing the choke-hold itself and, as I am terming it, ‘help to build’ by way of a United Kingdom housing PLC entity.

One, we need to first off identify all the publicly owned land assets at both a local and national level. While formal asset registers now exist, legislation needs to be introduced to ensure that the database is up to date. This is ‘plan to build’.

Two, once this has been done, then a new, publicly owned, housing developer will be formed. UK Housing PLC would run like a private enterprise but with the government (the taxpayer) as its shareholder but run by people with experience. A top level C-suite from the private sector would be required. Frankly, this is not a role for ex-council chief executive officers or public sector bureaucrats but for former housebuilding executives. With a conscience.

Three, the enterprise would then use the public land identified via ‘plan to build’ as its land supply and work to a five-year approach deciding what housing is needed, where it is needed, and by housing type, tenure, etcetera. Public bodies would be required to ‘give up’ land identified as part of the strategy but would receive the full value of the land once the development was built out and sold. Social housing is key to this as part of the mix. But to be clear, what I am advocating here is not just a social housing uplift. It is a root and branch transformation whereby public land is used to build the houses that we need in the places they are needed with a private sector mentality and where a considerable number would be for private re-sale and, yes, some would be council houses.

This is a public-private hybrid solution. And one that I have already pioneered and delivered on in ‘pilot form’ as a (keep it quiet, but Conservative) councillor. It works.

Initially, funding would be acquired through borrowing. The eventual financial surplus would fund future development in order that borrowing diminishes over time.

Political rhetoric in fixing the broken housing market must no longer prevail. It is time for radical action and an innovative methodology. And one that uses the benefits of a private sector approach for public sector and social good. Some might term this as capitalism corrupting the public sector. Some may say that, actually, it is overt socialism.

For me, it does not matter what it is called (I have since left the Conservative party) as long as we fix the housing crisis, a crisis that will soon turn antagonistic amongst the electorate if governments are, quite understandably, seen as culpable in preventing younger generations from owning or renting a home.

Russell Quirk is chief executive officer of Emoov. He tweets @EmoovCEO

