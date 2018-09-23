Party conference is members’ last chance to make the party establishment be our voice on Brexit

There is a discernible change in the national mood. The Conservative government’s utter failure is plain to see, and as its members of parliament turn on each other, the victim of the civil war is its flagship policy: a hard Brexit.

Now would be a good time for Labour to take advantage, and pivot to a tougher stance on Brexit, putting pressure on the cracks in the Tory party.

Should the leadership want to change policy on Brexit, the annual party conference in Liverpool would be the perfect opportunity to do so. Jeremy Corbyn has long called for conference to have greater policy-making powers. Allowing members to set the line on something as important as Brexit would be seen as a vindication of that, rather than the potential rebuke to the direction he has set.

It is said that flexibility about when and how to take advantage of the Conservatives’ Brexit mess is what is needed, and what the leadership currently seeks. Corbyn and his team do not want to be constricted by specifics, and perceive it better to be seen as an unknown quantity by the Tories as they try to navigate splits in their own party: not knowing for sure how Labour will vote in parliament in most circumstances makes their task of party management all the harder.

That is why shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer will take nothing off the table, while taking a vague approach to what may actually be on the table. Despite growing momentum behind the campaign for a public vote on the final Brexit deal, the Labour establishment is sceptical of a process it believes could supplant the need for a general election and leave the party in opposition, regardless of the outcome.

Speaking to the Guardian in August, Starmer refused to rule out a People’s Vote, while also confirming that it is not Labour’s position, as the party is ‘focused on the vote in parliament’ on what deal the government is able to strike with the European Union.

‘If that vote is to reject the article 50 deal, parliament must decide what happens next’, Starmer said. ‘In those circumstances, it seems to me, all options should be on the table.’

Evidence of the party establishment’s desire to avoid Brexit at conference again this year can be seen in Momentum’s recent handling of the situation. The organisation’s intricate structures allow for an all‑member vote on policy changes if 10 per cent of its membership petitions in favour of one – a threshold that was recently achieved by anti-Brexit Momentum members who, like many others, are frustrated at Labour’s hesitancy on the matter. However, when Momentum’s governing body discussed the issue at the beginning of September, it was decided that a ‘consultation’, rather than full plebiscite, would take place later in the year – well after party conference.

Had an online vote taken place in the three full weeks between that meeting and the beginning of party conference, we can only speculate as to what the result may have been. But given the circumstances, the decision not to have the vote at a time when it would have mattered seems a highly calculated and political one.

Momentum will instead go into conference claiming to hold no position on Brexit – which is an absurdity in itself

It is hard to believe that the members of Momentum’s coordinating committee came to an apparently arbitrary conclusion that delaying the vote would be what best serves their membership, after 4,000 of them demanded a say. It is simply the latest example of what has become a pattern of the Labour left’s refusal to allow the party grassroots a say on the biggest political issue of our time.

Momentum will instead go into conference claiming to hold no position on Brexit – which is an absurdity in itself, but is likely a reason to once again instruct its delegates to vote against discussing Europe at conference this year.

Were Labour members to be given a say on the single market at conference, there is no doubt what the result would be, which is exactly why the leadership wants to avoid it. The vast majority of members are in favour of Britain’s continued membership in the single market after Brexit.One major point of tension is freedom of movement. To date, the current Labour leadership has been pro‑migrant, but reticent on immigration for political reasons. The membership, on the other hand, is both pro-migrant and has no interest in scapegoating the system that allowed migrants to come here.

without a strong mandate from party members to the contrary, Corbyn will simply allow a hard Brexit to happen, regardless of what opportunities arise

The leadership wants a relationship with the single market that gives us the closest possible replication of three of the freedoms, while not having freedom of movement. If anything, that is the freedom that Labour members cherish most.

There is another conclusion we could come to: that without a strong mandate from party members to the contrary, Corbyn will simply allow a hard Brexit to happen, regardless of what opportunities arise.

His actions during the 2016 referendum – or, rather, the lack of them – led many to come to the conclusion that his dedication to keeping Britain in Europe failed even to reach the ‘seven out of 10’ that he infamously ranked it himself.

While conference is not the final hope pro-Europeans have for improving Labour’s policy, it is the best opportunity we have.

The party establishment’s machine will try and avoid giving members that opportunity. We hope it will not succeed.

