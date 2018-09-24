Luciana Berger told activists at the Lab18 Progress rally to ‘stay strong and true to the progressive principles of social democracy’. The full transcript of her speech:

Thank you, as ever it is great to be amongst friends.

The Tories are rubbish. That’s the great political insight I’d like to share with you this evening. The Tories are rubbish.

The Tories are rubbish at governing our country.

Look at Universal Credit. Look at our railways. Look at the hideous Windrush scandal. Look at mental health services. Look at how they handled the aftermath of Grenfell.

The Tories are rubbish at international relations. Look at the shambles over Brexit. Look at the sucking up to Trump. Look at our rapidly-diminishing status on the world stage.

The Tories are rubbish at politics.

The prime minister took the first Tory majority for 20 years and threw it down the toilet.

Now they dislike her intensely but can’t get rid of her.

The Northern Ireland secretary can barely spell Sinn Fein.

The defence secretary shouldn’t be put in charge of a box of matches.

You wouldn’t trust the transport secretary with your train set.

And the choice they are considering for the next prime minister is Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Worst of all, the Tories are rubbish at the future. They see change as a threat. They look backwards not forwards. They huddle together under copies of the Telegraph, longing for a simpler age when everything was in black and white.

The question for us, then, is this: why isn’t Labour in office?

So we are all agreed – I’ve managed to persuade you, if you weren’t persuaded already – that the Tories are rubbish.

The question for us, then, is this: why isn’t Labour in office?

Why did the Labour Party in 2017 lose an election to Theresa May, who ran quite literally the worst election campaign since the 1832 Reform Act?

I know there are some colleagues who think we won the election in 2017.

Some – the more enlightened element – think we just ‘didn’t lose’.

The bad news is that our parliamentary system delivers a binary outcome. One side wins and one side loses. The Tories won, and Labour lost.

At the 2017 election, Labour won a 40 per cent share of the vote, the best since 2001.

Yet in 2001, we won 413 seats for Labour. In 2017, we won 262.

So why did we pile up votes in Labour constituencies, but fail to take seats in the places we won in 1997 and 2001?

And why did we lose seats – in Walsall, Stoke, Mansfield and Derbyshire – where Labour has traditionally been elected?

Mansfield, for goodness’ sake. A seat created in 1885 and held continuously by the Labour party since 1923.

Why were the local election results earlier this year such a disappointment?

A failure to break through to win new councils for Labour.

Loss of the council in Derbyshire, where Chris Williamson is an MP. Maybe his democracy roadshow should have stayed there [and focused on campaigning for Labour to be elected].

Labour had a net gain of just 78 seats with 35 per cent of the vote.

In the local elections in 1995, Labour gained 1,807 seats, with 45 per cent of the vote.

The momentum has stalled.

Why is this?

But playing the blame game – that’s too easy. We have to look a little closer to home.

It would be easy to blame the leader, the General Secretary, the NEC, the shadow cabinet, the candidates, the strategy, the tactics, the weather.

That’s what the hard left used to do after every election, even the ones when Labour won.

Who remembers the hard left Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews taking to the airwaves to blame Tony Blair for losing his seat in Medway in the 2005 general election, before the BBC told him he’d actually won it?

But playing the blame game – that’s too easy. We have to look a little closer to home.

Social democracy is based on the simple, compelling idea that our values are constant but the ways in which they are applied changes depending on circumstances.

That’s what great modernisers from Gaitskell to Crosland, from Kinnock to Blair, have shown us.

This is still a better politics than backward-looking Toryism, or sterile Marxism-Leninism.

Democracy remains the best system of government.

Democratic socialism – not left populism, not protests, not student insurrection – remains the answer to the problems of humanity.

But we haven’t done the work to modernise ourselves.

There must be a better answer than 70s-style nationalisation. And we must present the answers to the challenges our nation faces in the 21st century if we are to win back the centre ground of politics, and win in areas currently lost to the Tories.

It’s a tough job – especially if you’re dealing with a tsumani of antisemitic hate every day.

Stay strong and true to the progressive principles of social democracy that inspired your passion for politics in the first place

If we have to spend another six months like we have spent the last six months patiently explaining to new Labour Party members (and some old ones) that Hitler didn’t want to help the Jews, or that the Rothschilds don’t run the world’s banking system, or that the Jews didn’t finance the slave trade, or that me and other Jewish Labour MPs are not Mossad operatives or that it’s not cool to desecrate the mass grave at the Warsaw Ghetto with ‘woke’ slogans, then we shall be no further forward.

But modernise we must, drawing on our solid values and our rich tradition, learning from the Co-operative movement, and from Labour councils in power delivering every single day, and presenting an exciting, radical message of hope.

So my message to this fantastic Progress rally is this:

Support each other, be brave back each other up, online and in meetings. And by the way, thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages of support over the summer, when my inbox and post bag was filled with death threats and hate mail.

Stay strong and true to the progressive principles of social democracy that inspired your passion for politics in the first place.

And despite the abuse, let’s present the radical centrist policies which will make a real difference and appeal to a broad range of voters.

This is where Progress comes in. And the Fabians and IPPR. And my talented colleagues, languishing on the backbenches.

This is where our fantastic Labour councillors and Labour-run councils can play a part in reviving our politics, showing how to innovate, provide value for money, and be responsive to the changing face of our communities. What a shame we’re not hearing from more councillors at this Labour Party conference.

And finally, let’s stick it to the Tories. They don’t deserve to be in office. They don’t deserve to win anytime between now and 2022 with a new leader. They are defeatable and beatable, and, as I said at the start:

The Tories are rubbish.

Thank you.