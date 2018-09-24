Stephanie Lloyd told activists at the Lab18 Progress rally to focus on the politics of ‘the way things could be’, not ‘the way things were’. The full transcript of her speech:

For those of you that don’t know me, my name is Stephanie Lloyd and I am the deputy director of the red Tories

The global Zionist conspiracy.

The right wing neo-liberal elite that spends every day propping up the government.

Well, according to twitter.

I am actually the deputy director of Progress.

To be honest, I find this all slightly surreal. Only two years ago, I was sat in my office following Labour conference on Twitter. This time last year, I was where you are now in the audience desperately looking for something to be hopeful for.

And let’s be honest, hope in politics at the moment feels like a pretty rare commodity.

Over the last couple of years, we have seen politics indulging the extremes – we seem to be trapped in the false dichotomy of the politics of nationalisation or nationalism. Stuck between a hard Brexit and the hard left.

When politics of “the way things were” seems more popular than the politics of “the way things could be”, it sometimes feels like people don’t want progress to happen anymore.

And then I look at what is happening to Jewish members of the Labour party, and I have put my head in my hands in horror and despair.

It is wrong, it’s disgraceful, and we will not stop until antisemitism is eradicated from the party.

But sometimes it gets a bit much.

We have all been there – we have all thought it: Is it worth it? Is there any hope?

To this I say yes. I told you that a year ago I was in the audience of the Progress rally looking for hope. Let me tell you what I’ve found since then.

I have seen up close how our values are still being put into action. I take my some of my hope from the women who represent us in parliament.

Stella Creasy, who is ensuring the women of Northern Ireland have access to safe and legal abortions.

Jess Philips, who is taking on the government and defending lifesaving funding for women’s refuges.

Yvette Cooper exposing Amber Rudd’s shameful failing of the Windrush generation of our country.

Our chair Alison McGovern fighting against a hard Brexit and for our membership of the single market.

This is not the stuff that always makes the headlines, but it is the stuff that makes a difference.

Whenever someone tells me to leave, I look back on why I joined the party. That when I was 11 and my dad was passing away, it was Labour that made sure my family still had food on the table.

It was Labour that made sure I could proudly say I was gay.

And it was Labour that made sure I had the chance to stay on in education.

I am not joining a new party. I am going to be recruiting people to the Labour party

That is what made me understand that – before I was a party member or was a member of a trade union – I was already part of the labour movement. And every person helped by a Labour MP hard at work are part of our movement too. It should be our job to make sure they know it.

So, I am going to say it loud and clear – I am not joining a new party. I am going to be recruiting people to the Labour party.

Because this party is bigger than any one of us – I didn’t join the party for any one leader and or any one man.

I joined and will stay because I am Labour to my core and because I know that collectively what we can achieve together is bigger than any individual and what they could ever achieve alone.

It will be a radical and progressive Labour party that transforms this country again.

That is what I’m fighting for.