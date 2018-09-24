Wes Streeting told activists at the Lab18 Progress rally that new centrist parties are ‘on a road to nowhere’ – the full transcript of his speech:

It is great to be here with Progress rally tonight.

It is like one of Chris Williamson’s democracy tours, except the average age is about twenty years younger.

And we are here to talk about how we elect more Labour MPs, rather than get rid of the ones we have got.

Maybe if his democracy tours spent more time travelling around Derby, we might have kept the council Labour this year.

But I suppose if you are Chris Williamson, you do not worry so much about how to beat the Tories – you just do a deal to run Derby council with them instead.

In Ilford we do things the old fashioned way. Next time he is in the area, I will tell him how I won my seat from the Tories at the same election that he lost his.

I will tell him how Mike Gapes bucked the trend to beat the Tories in 1992.

And I will tell him how this year, my Labour council won more seats from the Tories than any other Labour group in the country.

You see, in case people like Chris Williamson have not got the message yet, I am not in the Labour party because I am a Tory. I am in the Labour party to beat the Tories.

For me, it is not about partisan politics, it is about lived experience.

We are told that 30 years ago, here in Liverpool, a Labour council decided to break the law rather than break the poor.

Now, as you know, I am a big fan of taxis, but I am not sure I would have welcomed one turning up at my door handing me a redundancy notice.

Centrist parties are like buses. You wait 30 years then three come along at once

That was Militant Liverpool in the 1980s. People in jobs, made poor, by a Labour council – a Labour council. That is not something to celebrate.

And while the Labour party was busy tearing itself apart with internal battles, families like mine were left to suffer under successive Tory governments.

Whether you think the SDP helped Labour’s recovery or hindered it, there can be no doubt whatsoever that the split on the left handed the Conservative party 18 years in power.

And this was a period, where Labour was led by Michael Foot and Neil Kinnock, John Smith and Tony Blair – each drawn from different and proud traditions of our movement – each of them decent men of principle and conviction. And the breakaway was led by political heavyweights in their own right: a former education secretary, a transport secretary, a former foreign secretary and a former chancellor, who also had the distinction of being a former home secretary and president of the European Commission to boot.

So when I read about the latest internet millionaire who has decided to set up their own political party, or those who fancy setting up the British En Marche, but lack a Macron, forgive me if I think less ‘Gang of Four’ and more ‘Gang of Snore’.

Centrist parties are like buses. You wait 30 years then three come along at once.

And these buses are on the road to nowhere.

So why am I staying? Why have I turned up in Liverpool this week when so many of my colleagues have chosen to stay away?

It is really simple.

We were told that MPs would get a load of abuse in Liverpool this week, but at every single event I have been to so far, I have had people coming up to me to say thank you. Thank you for standing up to antisemitism. Thank you for speaking truth to power. Thank you for standing up for us and what we believe in.

Across this room there are Labour councillors who are making a real difference to people because Labour is in power where they live.

I did not join the Labour party to tinker around the edges. I signed up because I wanted to change the world, not the minutes of the last meeting.

Across this room, there are people who are branch secretaries, CLP officers and all-weather doorknockers – not because of their personal ambition, but because they care about something greater than themselves.

We are bound together in common cause. We are not members of the Labour party because we are nostalgic about our past, but because we care about our country and want to shape its future.

And the difference between the 1980s and now is that things are worse now than they were then.

I am not talking about our party – frankly there has been too much navel gazing.

I am talking about the boy born in east London who is growing up in poverty.

30 years ago that was me, but unlike me that kid today does not have a council flat – he is being pushed from pillar to post in temporary accommodation.

Unlike me, he does not have the stability and opportunity of a good education, he is moving from school to school.

Unlike me, he does not have a welfare state putting food in the fridge, he has a sanctions regime penalising his mother for turning up to the job centre five minutes late.

I do not believe much in regrets, but there is one vote – and only one vote – that I regret during my time in Parliament. And that was when I was asked to abstain on the Welfare Bill. I told my whip and I told Harriet that I would rebel – but when we won a ‘reasoned amendment’ that ‘declined to give the bill a second reading’ I thought that was as good as a vote against and so I compromised. The rest is history.

It did not matter that every Labour MP had, in effect, voted against the Tories’ draconian welfare cuts. Or that every Labour MP voted against the whole Welfare Bill.

And it does not matter how many times we point this out. Because the truth is, the Labour party was not brave enough to say ‘we oppose the Tory welfare cuts’.

It was not just that we had lost our nerve, we had lost our moral compass.

The tragedy is that people believed – and continue to believe – that Labour MPs like me do not care about poverty. That we are indifferent to injustice.

But I did not join the Labour party to tinker around the edges. I signed up because I wanted to change the world, not the minutes of the last meeting.

And as much we have allowed the Skwawkboxes and the Canaries and the Rachels from Swindons to set an ugly tone and dominate the conversation, I believe that the people in this room have more in common with the people who voted twice for Jeremy Corbyn than the ‘Resign Watson’ twitterstorm would have us believe.

Here is something we know, but have yet to convince others about: if Labour is to be in government again, it needs its centre-left tradition. It has never governed without us.

We are idealists and realists and understand that idealism and realism go hand in hand.

We believe in the market economy, not the market society.

We are democratic socialists, who ‘want the state under the feet of the people, not over the heads of the people’.

We do not want to tackle poverty, we want to eliminate it.

We want to build a new generation of decent homes that people can afford to live in.

We want to create public services that provide opportunity for the young and care for the old.

And I need you all to stay and help me – and all of us who are standing up for the proud centre-left tradition of our party.

We want Britain to lead the world in tackling climate chaos and human rights abuses so that democracy, rather than tyranny, defines the 21st century.

We know what we need to do.

It starts with taking on the toxic political culture that calls people like us red Tories, and shouts shame at the trades unions on conference floor.

The Labour party can govern again as soon as we decide we want to do so.

I am here this week because of you.

And I need you all to stay and help me – and all of us who are standing up for the proud centre-left tradition of our party.

This division, this introspection, it is killing the hope and promise of our party and it keeping this truly terrible Tory government in power.

I am not prepared to surrender this country to another generation of Tory rule and I am not about to be pushed out of the only party that has the power to replace them.

So we stay and we stand up for what we believe. And however hard it will be, you go back to your constituencies and you tell those party volunteers who have been bullied out of office and told to join the Tories to stay with us, because so long as we are here and we stand together, as they say on the terraces in Anfield, you will never walk alone.