Revamping Britain

Tom Blenkinsop gave this speech at the Progress Lab18 fringe event – ‘Is it time to revamp our social and economic infrastructure?’

Much of the debate on the left is again completely dominated by a default for interventions by a centralised government. However, social and environmental welfare can – and has – been improved via public sector partnerships with the private sector and third sector.

Since 2010, Community members have witnessed a backdrop of austerity, public expenditure cuts and depressed incomes, compressed by a Brexit looming on the horizon which may result in public funds becoming even more stretched.

The importance of democratic legitimacy and accountability on decisions about public assets is a prerequisite. It is a corner stone of trade union culture. Yet, industrial knowledge and long-term investment are key to the practical delivery of social benefits from capital investment.

British governments of all colours have flirted with the market as a mechanism to improve the efficiency of social service delivery – with everything from private finance initiatives, privatisation to the franchising of public services. But rarely has government explicitly recognised or adopted its role as a proactive agent in that space. It has not, for example, empowered public bodies to both generate and invest revenues independently of the state.

The United Kingdom lags behind other parts of the world in the way that public assets are managed. For example, oil-producing nations in the world have created sovereign wealth funds (SWF) to stabilise and increase the competitiveness of their markets and made strategic investments to improve economic and social capital for future generations.

In the UK, Margaret Thatcher sold North Sea oil/gas to the highest bidder and used the revenues to fund tax cuts and cover the costs of a mass unemployment born of monetarism. Also, by not collecting the revenues from sold off council housing for new social projects, as envisaged by Callaghan, the physical and social capital of local council housing were similarly lost by the 1979-1997 Conservative government.

So how can revenues from the use or sale of UK public assets be used in a way that improves the UK’s economic and welfare infrastructure?

At one end there are funds where the return on investment is long-term, the benefits indirect and the remit for the nature of investment unrestricted.

Norway’s government pension fund has grown as the government has sought to reap greater rewards for its people through investments in the international stock market. The fund is managed in similar ways to a private investment bank, it has target returns and spreads risk across multiple sectors.

Alternatively, there are programmes seeking more immediate outcomes. Denmark’s Realdania, developed by the Danish government sold publicly-owned mortgage lenders ‘Realkredit Danmark’ (worth €2.7bn) to make way for a private association with the remit to improve social wellbeing.

Like the Norwegian government used oil revenues to make their economy more resilient to energy price shocks, could the UK government reduce the domestic economy’s exposure to a future banking crisis? The present government should not miss this opportunity with Royal Bank of Scotland as it already has with Lloyds.

Might there be scope to reform regulation on the management and use of assets controlled by the Crown Estate? Is there potential to rationalise and integrate the management of local authority pension funds? Finally, rather than wholly ignore shale, nor repeat the mistake of North Sea oil revenues being lost to the state, we should be capitalising fully on the issuing of public licenses for shale gas exploration and the resulting revenues. This could simultaneously achieve a decoupling of our growing domestic reliance upon Russian imports or Qatari LPG, the dirtiest form of synthetic gas.

The physical infrastructure possibilities of the existing UK gas grid (the most advanced in the world) mixing shale with North Sea gas and hydrogen created from surplus renewable electricity, could hold the solution to the UK’s transport decarbonisation needs, whilst encouraging a whole new demand in the UK labour market for gas engineers, fitters, maintenance etc. And usefully, tapping into existing technological skills and know-how already existing in places like Corby and Teesside, where Community members live.

Likewise, we should also be taking a policy view on how foreign sovereign funds inwardly invest in the UK.

Investment in student accommodation in the United States and Europe has gone from less than four per cent a year of worldwide spending by SWFs between 2011 and 2015 to more than 15 per cent in 2016, according to the latest figures from IE Business School in Madrid.

Singapore’s GIC wealth fund was the most active investor last year with a string of deals, including a £700m acquisition of student halls in the UK.

Since 2011, many have started looking more at “real estate sectors that were once deemed gritty and obscure, such as industrial warehouses on the outskirts of major metropolitan areas and student residence halls in leading university towns”, added the report.

There is clearly an opportunity to help direct other nation’s SWFs towards UK public policy goals, as seen by recent investment by the Saudi SWF into Tesla’s main rival, Lucid motors.

Obviously, this all rests on the whether the left is still wedded to the supposed, though never delivered, historic mission of developing a complete alternative to capitalism, rather than demonstrating industrial guile for practical social benefits. The historic mis-management of the UK’s public assets demands that we think carefully about the role and use of public assets in the future. The many established international success stories should encourage us to not only be more ambitious in our thinking, but utilise publicly owned assets to reinvigorate growth, employment and social capital.

–––––

Tom Blenkinsop is operations director of Community. He tweets at @TomBlenkinsop

–––––