Are tech companies turning a blind eye to extremism and radicalisation?

Mubaraz Ahmed, who is speaking at one of Progress’ fringe events today, argues that solving the issue of online radicalisation will require bold, progressive policies

Tech companies may have been slow to react to the proliferation of terrorist content online and the exploitation of social media platforms, but as a result of increased pressure from governments, the private sector and the public, there has been a noticeable shift in attitudes. While there is certainly room for improvement, the tech industry has realised that inaction not an option.

Efforts have primarily centred on the identification and removal of content and the closure of accounts found to be in violation of a platform’s terms of service, but tech companies are also increasingly expanding their range of initiatives to softer, upstream responses such as education programmes and supporting counter-narrative campaigns.

The formation of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) in 2017 was a major step forward, bringing together the likes of Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter in an industry-led initiative geared towards greater cooperation and information sharing between the large tech companies in the fight against terrorists’ use of the internet.

However, a major challenge in this space, both domestically and internationally, is one of definitions. The discourse around what constitutes terrorist content is complex and contested. Not only is there disagreement about what constitutes terrorist content, but also around whose responsibility it is to set these definitions – should this be government or industry led? Should this be universally applied?

There is a need to recognise the difficulties associated with turning complex academic discussions around definitions into binary decision-making processes that can be used to identify good and bad content autonomously. In reality, the distinction between the two is not always clear, with extremist content in the grey zone representing a challenge for governments and technology companies alike.

There is also a need to recognise the broader range of technologies and capabilities that are currently available, beyond the big four tech companies. From threat monitoring and content removal to behavioural listening and sentiment analysis, the fight against online extremism can only be strengthened through working with a more diverse range of partners.

A better working relationship between government and tech firms is needed, one that is less adversarial and more collaborative in the face challenges that impact all of society. Government approaches to regulation and legislation must consider the realities of how tech firms operate, misguided policies and heavy-handed tactics are unlikely to yield long-term success.

In addition to these considerations, there is also a need to better understand the relationship between extremist content online and extremist activity offline. The use of the internet features regularly in terrorism cases today, yet not all individuals who view such content carry out attacks. Further research is needed, not only to understand the problem but to inform counter efforts.

The internet has become a fundamental part of our lives; what happens offline influences our online behaviours and vice versa. In this context, the process of radicalisation cannot be confined to the online realm alone; offline experiences, circumstances and activities must also be taken into consideration. Counter-radicalisation efforts should not focus exclusively on the online space only.

It also worth bearing in mind that the conversation around online radicalisation and terrorists’ use of the internet is part of a much deeper and far-reaching conversation about how democratic societies around the world are responding to technological challenges. From misinformation campaigns to election hacking, these are challenging frontiers that will require bold, progressive decision-making.

–––––

Mubaraz Ahmed is an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

–––––