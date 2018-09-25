Big tech and extremism: From dream to nightmare?

Big tech companies don’t need to make big gestures, they just need to live up to their own standards, argues Sir Ivor Roberts

When the internet was in its infancy, its creators had a dream: a personalised newspaper, full of just the stories you wanted, and none of the extraneous rubbish that got in the way. The concept wasn’t limited to newspapers, curated radio and TV stations would be replaced by audio and video on-demand.

That dream, exploited by unscrupulous advertisers, has turned into a nightmare.

The ability to comment on articles, once a hope for a new kind of civilised debate, has brought trolls out into the open, and deterred everyone else. Algorithms detect patterns in what you watch or read, and show you thinks that reinforce those patterns. Instead of an enlightening global discussion, people are served up material that reinforces their prejudices in so-called “echo chambers.”

Echo chambers are good business. They fulfil social networks’ main business purpose: to maximise advertising revenue. In the service of this purpose, they deploy billions of dollars and some of the best minds on the planet to find out what presses our buttons.

The algorithms are based on correlations between behaviour and content. Though hyped as artificial intelligence, they don’t understand what the videos and articles they process mean. They haven’t a clue what an extremist is, any more than the issuer of a collateralised-debt obligation understood anything about the individual holders of sub-prime mortgages out of which it was composed.

Like the investment banks, today’s big tech is focused on profit at the expense of its responsibility to society. Our research at the Counter Extremism Project has uncovered how tech companies fail to enforce their terms of use, which forbid their platforms being used to promote terrorism or incite violence. For example, we developed a web-crawler to search YouTube for known extremist content. Using a set of 229 previously-identified ISIS videos to compare against, and our e-GLYPH hashing technology, we found videos in that set had been uploaded 1,348 times, and were viewed 163,391 times.

In Myanmar, Facebook has even been accused by the United Nations office of the high commissioner for human rights of providing a platform for the military to commit atrocities possibly amounting to genocide against the Rohynga Muslims who live there.

Like the banks, tech companies’ market incentives encourage them to downplay moderation and filtering. Engaged extremists who spend a lot of time are a valuable market for advertisers, while monitoring for incitement and extremism is a “cost centre.”

Though they have begun to take some self-self-regulatory action, notably the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (an alliance led by Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube), as in other markets, state regulation is needed to protect society from the single-minded pursuit of financial incentives and ensure companies uphold the commitments they have already made.

We’re starting to see progress. The European Commission now requires extremist content to be taken down within an hour of being reported. The British government’s new Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act has brought streaming services (and not just downloads) into the net, and its new internet safety strategy green paper, albeit focused on child pornography and other forms of exploitation, is an important starting point for further action.

For too long tech companies have protested that attempts to get them to exercise social responsibility were censorship, while at the same time changing their behaviour in response to public outcries. But what is needed are not so much new restrictions on content, but the impartial and transparent application of existing law and the companies’ own terms of service. They already claim that their platforms ban terrorism, incitement, and violent extremism. What is required is for some of the richest companies in the world to start enforcing their own standards.

Sir Ivor Roberts is an advisory board member of the Counter Extremism Project

