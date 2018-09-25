Melantha Chittenden told activists at the Lab18 Progress rally to put their ‘faith in young people’. The full transcript of her speech:

Now I know that normally what the Progress rally is about is coming together and talking about all the things the last Labour government achieved.

And when I first planned this speech, that’s exactly what I was going to do.

I was going to tell you all the ways a Labour government transformed my life.

From the equalities act protecting me from discrimination based on my gender, sexuality or race.

To the scrapping of section 28 which ensured I wasn’t taught to hate my identity.

But then it made me realise that the past isn’t what we should be talking about.

Don’t get me wrong, Labour governments have achieved immense things, my life is fundamentally different because of the changes the last Labour government made to this country and I am proud and thankful for all of those things, and to all of the people who were a part of it.

But is it not our history that inspired me to join the Labour party, and our history is not what will inspire people to vote for us.

I joined the Labour party, and I am still a member of the Labour party today, and I will be a member of the Labour party in ten years time because I believe in the possibility of future Labour governments to go even further. To change the lives of millions of people.

And do you know how we’ll do it?

We’ll reverse the injustices of this Tory government, scrap universal credit, abolish the policies that lead to the hostile environment, give councils the funding they need. And we will end austerity.

But we won’t just reverse their wrongs, we will go even further,

We will eradicate child poverty.

We will transform the racist justice system.

And we will use automation to provide decent, fulfilling jobs to every working age person.

While those things sound bold and radical, to tell you the truth Labour governments to come will go even further, they will change this country in ways we cannot possibly imagine.

But that can’t happen when we put factionalism first. When we’re too busy no confidencing our hard working MPs instead of taking the fight to this disastrous Tory government. When we spend a whole day discussing rule changes instead of the biggest issues of today. Those aren’t the actions of a party of government and the country knows it.

Our movement is strongest when it is outward looking. When the things we are saying resonate with ordinary people from the steelworker in Scunthorpe to the migrant in Manchester.

So to those that say the centre-left is dead. That a politics that places antisemites before Jews and communists before social democrats, is the future of the Labour party.

I tell them that they are wrong.

That it is young people who are the future of this Party, and the future of this country.

And young people believe in a politics and a world that is internationalist and fair and most of all progressive.

It is young people who turned against the politics of hate and division and went to the ballot box in their droves to vote to remain in the European Union.

It is young people who constantly call for our party to be better – on sexual harassment, on anti-semitism and on Brexit.

And it is young people who voted for Miriam Mirwitch for chair of Young Labour, a proud Jewish woman who took on the momentum machine and won.

So my message to you today is let’s look forwards not backwards and please put your faith in young people because we have proven that we can win.