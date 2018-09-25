The members triumph: why the Brexit motion matters so much

What has happened at Labour conference on Brexit this week is a major victory for party members – and especially Labour’s centre-left, argues Conor Pope

‘No one is ruling out “Remain”’, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told Labour party conference yesterday morning. The past few days have been remarkable evidence of how Labour’s position has progressed on Brexit.

The success of this week’s motion is an enormous success for party members, who have tirelessly campaigned to move party policy away from the hard Brexit line that the leadership set two years ago. It is also a success for the centre-left in Labour, and proof that we can still wield enormous influence if we organise well, put across a positive vision, and genuinely aim to carry the whole party with us.

After delegates were denied the opportunity to have a proper debate on the issue at conference last year, we helped set up and cofounded LabourSay.EU, the campaign to put Brexit on the agenda in Liverpool this year.

Thousands signed up to support the campaign, and over 100 constituency Labour parties put forward motions demanding a say.

On Sunday night, we found out that Brexit had been voted for by delegates to be discussed on the conference floor – LabourSay had been a success. But that was only part of the victory.

In the 2017 general election, the Labour manifesto pledged to end freedom of movement after Brexit – a policy that can only be carried out by leaving the single market. During the campaign, Labour leadership figures such as shadow chancellor John McDonnell reiterated their belief that ‘Brexit means leaving the single market’.

We believed that was wrong, and that it was a policy that would wreak economic havoc on the country. So when, two weeks after the election, our chair Alison McGovern spoke at Progress annual conference, she announced her intention to set up a Labour Campaign for the Single Market. Again, thousands of grassroots Labour supporters were signed up, in explicit support for continued membership of the single market and the four freedoms.

In the motion passed by conference this week – now official Labour policy – it states that the party supports ‘full participation in the single market’ and condemns the Chequers deal being pursued by Theresa May as ‘a threat … to freedom of movement’. That is an enormous step forward, and puts clear water between the Conservatives and Labour on Brexit.

Some have criticised the People’s Vote element of the motion, saying that it is too vague and leaves too much wiggle room for the Labour leadership. But the logic of events is clear; following a bad Tory deal or no deal, Labour will try and force a general election, and if they cannot, will try and force a People’s Vote. Given the two-thirds of parliament needed to back an election, and the simple majority needed for a referendum, Labour members now have a clear set of circumstances with which to hold the leadership to account. Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell may try and obfuscate out of it, but members know what this policy means, and now have a tool for judging the Labour leader’s actions over the next few months.

As the motion, the delegates who wrote the motion, and Starmer himself have now made clear, a People’s Vote forced by Labour would not rule out Remain. Labour’s policy on the biggest issue facing the country today has been turned on its head. The party membership, and the centre-left, has won.

Now let us make this a reality – join LabourSay.EU on the People’s Vote March on 20 October 2018.

Conor Pope is deputy editor of Progress. Sign up to LabourSay.EU and get more info about the march on 20 October 2018

