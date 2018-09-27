New towns: Barely scratching the surface

Building new towns and extending existing ones could be key to solving Britain’s housing crisis, argues Tom Beattie

Just about everyone agrees that Britain is facing a housing crisis. There simply are not enough houses to meet demand. Those houses that are available to either buy or rent are simply unaffordable to the average person or family, particularly in London and the south-east, though it is important not to see the problem in strict north-south divide terms. Lack of supply and affordability is common across the country and there are other hotspots outside of London. So, while everyone agrees there is a problem, there is as yet no real agreement on the solution.

The government is committed to building a million new homes over the next five years and have promised a welcome additional £2bn to assist the building of new social housing although I prefer the term council housing. While this additional funding is welcome, it barely begins to scratch the surface of the problem. Labour have committed to a much more ambitious programme of building an additional half million new council homes. Where will these new houses be built though? And what role should there be for new towns in meeting this demand, both in reviving existing ones and creating new ones?

I grew up in Belfast and was used to the higgledy-piggledy nature of the working-class streets of my childhood. Moving to Corby in the early 1970s came as a severe culture shock

New towns are a bit like Marmite: you either love them or hate them. City dwellers can be sniffy about them and the rural dwellers on their boundaries at best just tolerate them. Towards the end of the second world war, attention was directed to the post-war reconstruction of Britain’s towns and communities. A government committee chaired by John Reith in 1945 had accepted the possibility of building new towns. In 1946, the New Towns Act established an ambitious programme for building new towns. Government was given power to designate areas of land for new town development. The act allowed for a series of ‘development corporations’ to be set up, each one having responsibility for one of the projected towns. Stevenage, in Hertfordshire, was the first new town created under the Act, with 10 others following by 1955. Most were intended to accommodate the overspill of population from London. However, further developments followed across the length and breadth of the country.

Here I have to declare an interest. I live in Corby, one of those post war new towns and now recognised as the fastest growing borough in the country outside London. I return to my Marmite point of earlier. I grew up in Belfast and was used to the higgledy-piggledy nature of the working-class streets of my childhood. Moving to Corby in the early 1970s came as a severe culture shock. I hated it at first; I remember asking why are all the trees were in a straight line, and why there were so many roundabouts.

Any serious attempt to address the housing crisis in this country must look to the new towns as a significant part of the answer to that crisis

However, over the years I have come to love the town that I am privileged to lead and to see it voted this year the United Kingdom and Ireland’s ‘Great Town’ by the Academy of Urbanism.

Of course, I am not alone. A little known fact is that around 2 million people live in new towns. Any serious attempt to address the housing crisis in this country must look to the new towns as a significant part of the answer to that crisis.

Corby is a growing town. Our population now stands at just over 70,000, an almost 20,000 increase in just over 15 years. Our ambition is to grow to 100,000 by 2030. Along with our sustainable urban extensions where an additional 12,000 new homes are planned, we have recently adopted a new housing development programme for 2018–2022 which will see us add over 200 new council houses to our existing stock using right to buy receipts and utilising derelict council owned land. Similar ambitious projects are being developed in other new towns such as Harlow, Stevenage and Milton Keynes.

New towns succeed because they offer something that is scarce in London: cheap land and more of it. Housing policy makers and politicians, both national and local, need to recognise that building new towns and extending existing ones is an important part of the package of measures needed to fix the UK’s housing crisis.

–––––

Tom Beattie is leader of Corby borough council

–––––

Photo: David P Howard / Wikimedia commons, licensed under creative commons