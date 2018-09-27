Hackney housing: A mess left for Labour to clean up

When it comes to dealing with the Tories’ mishandling of the housing crisis, it’s Labour councils like Hackney that are leading the way, writes Philip Glanville

One year ago, housing secretary Sajid Javid stood in front of the housing sector, just three months after the Grenfell disaster, and said his social housing green paper would be ‘the most substantial report of its kind for a generation’.

This August, his successor James Brokenshire rushed this damp squib out in the summer recess in an attempt to disguise more U-turns in government housing policy that came without one penny of new funding to build social housing.

It is Labour councils that are seeing the human effects of this unprecedented crisis on the frontline

Eight years, eight housing ministers. Endless tinkering and rhetoric about solving the housing crisis and yet record low levels of housebuilding. Funding for new social homes at an all-time low – at just 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product. This is the mess the Conservatives will leave for a Labour government to clean up.

And it is Labour councils that are seeing the human effects of this unprecedented crisis on the frontline. In Hackney, the borough I lead, 13,000 families are waiting for a council home – 3,000 of them homeless and living in what is meant to be temporary accommodation such as hostels.

The austerity-led decimation of local government has left us with invidious choices and few options in the absence of any coherent strategy from ministers. An arbitrary cap on the amount we can borrow to build and restrictions on reinvesting money from right to buy sales are the key barriers.

How can we be credible advocates for councils returning to their historic role as mass housebuilders without a track record to show?

But Labour leaders do have a central decision to make – they can simply shout at the injustice of the Tories’ obsession with home ownership, or they can showcase pioneering local government at its best and find ways to deliver for our residents.

That is what value driven Labour councils like Hackney are doing. I will be the first to march, campaign and speak truth to parliamentarians against Tory dogma – as I did on the counterproductive Housing and Planning Act in 2016. But how can we be credible advocates for councils returning to their historic role as mass housebuilders without a track record to show?

That is why Hackney is building, even without government support. Our own in-house programme is building nearly 2,000 homes on our land over the next four years – built by the council and managed by the council. More than half of these are genuinely affordable – traditional council homes for social rent for those most in need, and shared ownership properties for those trapped in Hackney’s extortionate private rented sector that will enable them to buy their first home.

Retaining land and control ensures communities of all backgrounds and incomes can benefit from our pioneering approach

We do not sell off our land and we act as our own developer. That way we can ensure our housebuilding provides a social dividend for our residents, rather than a financial dividend for a major developer’s shareholders. This includes a ‘first dibs’ sales and marketing strategy and an in-house team – Hackney Sales, to focus on local buyers. And although Tory ministers do not seem to understand it, it’s financially sound, because we retain rental income from the new homes we build which means that, in time, they pay for themselves.

But because the Tories refuse to stump up cash to get homes built, some homes are sold outright to cover the upfront costs of building our new social housing. Put simply, it is the only way we can pay for it. Because of our in-house model, this money is completely reinvested in our programme, and the buyers will be council leaseholders in tenure-blind developments. Retaining land and control ensures communities of all backgrounds and incomes can benefit from our pioneering approach.

Some in our party would say it is abhorrent for a Labour council to be building homes to sell on the open market, but this refrain never comes with an alternative proposal for how to pay for the new council homes our thousands of homeless families so desperately need.

Our model is scalable, and we could do so much more with a Labour government prepared to give us the freedom to borrow sensibly to fund new council homes. What better way to convince voters than demonstrating that innovative Labour councils in power will be at the forefront of fixing our broken housing market, rather than our current crop of ham‑fisted ministers?

Philip Glanville is mayor of the London borough of Hackney

Photo: David Holt / flickr, licensed under creative commons