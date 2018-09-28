Britain’s child poverty farce

The last Labour government made huge steps towards ending child poverty, but the Tories’ have set us back by years, writes Isaac Brewer

Child poverty is increasing. Tony Blair’s pledge in 2002 to eradicate it by 2020 now feels like a distant dream – but this does not have to be the case. With radical social policy from progressives, we can end this once and for all.

The current Conservative government – like the Conservative governments that came before them – has turned a blind eye to relative child poverty, which continues to blight the futures of many in this country. It is a blockade to opportunity and achievement, and with an estimated annual cost of £29bn according to the Child Action Poverty Group, it is a detriment to wider society too.

Furthermore, according to Landman Economics, relative child poverty has seen a one million increase since the beginning of the coalition government in 2010. The study found that pay freezes and benefit cuts were the causes of this appalling rise. The Britain we know today is a nation of deprivation, with a total of 4.1 million in relative child poverty.

A progressive government must also prompt more people into getting paid work to support families as well. Out of work benefits are not the way forward

The research also found another cause fuelling these shameful statistics: universal credit. Since its introduction, according to the Trussell Trust, food bank usage has increased by 52 per cent. A system that sees six benefits rolled into one has proved inadequate: if we are to reverse the effects of child poverty, a strong benefit system is needed as a safety net. With parents unable to support children financially due to long waiting times (24 per cent waiting over six weeks in fact) for universal credit, children are forced into poverty. This brings additional problems, especially in education: in 2013, the department for education found that children receiving free school meals were an estimated three terms behind their more affluent pupils in their year.

I believe progressives should safeguard families by ending universal credit completely and ensure that all benefits paid to families, to avoid rent arrears and food bank reliance, are paid within two to four weeks. This is essential as it will allow families to cope with payments of other living costs, that the current system makes more difficult. But a progressive government must also prompt more people into getting paid work to support families as well. Out of work benefits are not the way forward.

The national living wage should be increased each year, by a minimum of £1 an hour, so that inflation does not hit working families’ hardest

I believe that New Labour’s achievements on social security in government are ones that all future governments should aspire to. From Sure Start to the introduction of the national minimum wage, to the New Deal, it is no wonder that from the working years of 1998/1999 to 2008/2009, there was a net reduction in absolute child poverty of 600,000. Further evidence points to an extra 300,000 children being lifted out of absolute poverty by the Brown government too. From 1997 to 2010, there was also an £18bn annual spending increase on benefits for families, according to the IFS. The evidence here shows why Blair made the promise, with confidence, to end child poverty by 2020. The Tories now make this target unachievable, but where they falter, progressives should look to succeed.

Another way that child poverty can be ended is by increasing the national living wage. According to the North East Child Poverty Commission, one cause of child poverty is low wages. For workers over 25, from April 2018, the national living wage starts at £7.83 an hour. By 2020, it is expected to rise to £9 an hour. Progressives should welcome this, but in order for child poverty to be eradicated, the national living wage should be increased each year, by a minimum of £1 an hour, so that inflation does not hit working families’ hardest.

The national living wage is evidently popular amongst public sector workers too: according to the Living Wage Foundation, 32 per cent of workers felt it was beneficial to their families. As well as this, data shows a two-person household could earn up to an extra £5000 a year as a result. And getting both parents into work should be a priority: 67 per cent of children in poverty have just one parent in work.

Progressives should look to aid this by increasing the number of full-time work opportunities available. Another possible measure could also be to extend personal allowance to those who earn under £15,000 per annum who live in families with three children or more. This would address the fact that children in larger families are more likely to be in poverty. According to the Child Action Poverty group, 42 percent of children living in families, with three or more children, are in poverty. Furthermore, the government should always make substantial increases to the national living wage. A plausible target for the national living wage should be at least than £11 an hour by 2025 for those over 25.

When government does not tackle child poverty, society as a whole suffers. Progressives should look to propose these radical changes to ensure this farcical approach on child poverty ends with the current government.

We are the ones who will help this country to prosper by creating greater opportunity, allowing people to achieve their talents regardless of background and helping parents who are not paid well enough today.

Blair’s target, realistically, will not be met by 2020. But if we can work together to elect a progressive government, we might not be so far off.

Isaac Brewer is a writer for Progress

