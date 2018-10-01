Outdated abortion laws: Repeal to reform

Sweep away the 1861 Act to make way for modern abortion law, argues Katherine O’Brien

The announcement that the Democratic Unionist party would be entering in to a confidence and supply agreement with the government did not fill me with hope for progressive reform in Northern Ireland. Yet since the moment Stella Creasy secured funded abortion care for Northern Irish women in England, surely the most fitting repost to the DUP’s new position of power, the push for change has gathered pace. Indeed, I have never been more optimistic that we will see abortion access granted to women in Northern Ireland than I am now.

Debates on abortion in Northern Ireland are not new to Westminster, and parliament previously considered extending the 1967 Abortion Act (which is in force in England, Wales, and Scotland) to Northern Ireland in 2008. However, this is not the solution women and campaigners are calling for. Extending the act, the idea of Westminster imposing a British law on Northern Irish soil, is not politically palatable, raising as it does the devolution issue. But more importantly, the 1967 Act is no longer fit for purpose, codifying as it does a 1960s paternalist approach to abortion that contradicts 21st century values and medical advances. The 1967 Act also does not decriminalise abortion, leaving women at risk of prosecution for ending a pregnancy outside the terms of the act. It is this legislation that sits behind the 1967 Act that should be parliamentarians’ focus.

Any woman who ends their own pregnancy – for example, by using abortion medication purchased online because she could not get to a clinic – risks prosecution whether she is resident in Belfast or Brighton

Sections 58 and 59 of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act made ending a pregnancy at any gestation a crime punishable by up to life in prison. This archaic piece of legislation remains in force in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Any woman who ends their own pregnancy – for example, by using abortion medication purchased online because she could not get to a clinic – risks prosecution whether she is resident in Belfast or Brighton.

By looking to reform the United Kingdom-wide 1861 Act, members of parliament would not be imposing a Westminster law on Northern Ireland, but repealing one, enabling Northern Ireland policymakers (and indeed in the rest of the UK) to create an abortion framework that meets the needs of women today. Decriminalising abortion would not deregulate services, but would protect women and improve care, which is why leading medical bodies including the British Medical Association and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists support these proposals.

Legislative opportunities may be few and far between, but MPs are quietly preparing

The parliamentary debates in the wake of the damning supreme court judgment earlier this year, which found the Northern Irish abortion ban is in breach of human rights law, demonstrated a groundswell of support for UK-wide reform. MPs, from both sides of the house, want to act – and there are signs that their chance may come before the end of 2018.

Diana Johnson has already signalled that she will be pressing forward with an amended version of her 2017 private members bill to decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Creasy and cross-party colleagues are looking at a potential amendment to the much-delayed domestic abuse bill. Legislative opportunities may be few and far between, but MPs are quietly preparing.

On 26 September 2018, the trial of a mother from Northern Ireland who bought abortion pills for her young daughter will continue. This case is being heard in the supreme court in London, a mere stone’s throw from the House of Commons. The government can continue to say this is an issue solely for Stormont, but MPs, including those from their own party, are no longer convinced.

Katherine O’Brien is head of policy and research for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service

