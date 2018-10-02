What’s going on at the Conservative party conference? Will this Brexit mess ever end? These questions and others discussed by Chair of Progress, Alison McGovern, with Frank McKenna and Tris Brown.

Click here to listen to the podcast on iTunes

Further reading:

*We are internationalists or we are nothing, by Richard Angell at Progress.

Want to listen to more of the Progressive Britain Podcast? Click here to see all episodes