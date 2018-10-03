The Brief: Bannon and The Movement

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines, and what you can do to make a difference

Catch up Steve Bannon was one of Donald Trump’s chief strategists during his 2016 presidential campaign. Bannon was originally an investment banker in Los Angeles, but then decided to turn his hand to film-making. His first foray into politics came in 2004 when he made a film about Ronald Reagan’s war on communism. In 2012, he became one of the founders of Breitbart – a far-right ‘news’ website known for its misogynist, racist, islamophobic and antisemitic content.

What’s happening People often see Bannon through the prism of Trump, but that’s the wrong way to look at him. Bannon is part of something much larger than Trump – the anti-establishment, nationalist, economic populist wing of the Republican party that has been building momentum since the 90s. His work with Breitbart was instrumental in creating the online media environment necessary to make Trump’s election possible, and his work with Robert Mercer and Cambridge Analytica shows that he will stop at nothing to win.

Bannon’s politics are dangerous and despicable enough when confined to America – but now Bannon has set his sights on Europe, trying to take advantage of the recent success of right-wing nationalist parties across Europe. His new organisation,‘The Movement’, is in talks with leader of the far-right Northern League – and now deputy prime minister of Italy – Matteo Salvini, and Bannon has personal relationships with Marine Le Pen in France, Viktor Orban in Hungary and our very own Boris Johnson here in the United Kingdom. For all the complicated takes on Bannon’s ideological allegiances, his goal is a simple one – chaos.

People are saying Patrick Gaspard for Politico: ‘Bannon believes he can bring U.S. dollars to Brussels, exploit issues like migration and manipulate social media algorithms to determine the election outcome. His goal is to create a far-right super-bloc that would bring together parties with a xenophobic, anti-EU and authoritarian bent, from Italy to Poland. He’s declared that they should wear accusations of racism “like a medal.”’

Be a progressive Bannon’s large scale operation, and what feels like the never-ending success of the far-right, can make it feel like we don’t have any power to stop it. Bannon himself sees it as a war between himself and George Soros. This is not the case. The solution is for normal people who care to stand for something. Two things you can do in a matter of clicks: join the Labour party and join Progress.

Be in the know Once you’ve done both of those things, read Sam Bright’s piece on the Progress website: Bannon ‘at the border’.

Stefan Rollnick is the editorial assistant at Progress. He tweets @StefanRollnick

