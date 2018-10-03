The Brief: Ending the gender pay-gap

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines, and what you can do to make a difference

Catch-up In August, the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee, chaired by Labour’s Rachel Reeves, published a report on how Britain could tackle its gender pay gap.

What’s happening In 1970 Equal Pay Act was signed into law, and it was supposed to protect against pay discrimination on the basis of gender. Almost 50 years later, the United Kingdom still has one of the worst gender pay gaps in Europe. A financial times analysis from earlier this year revealed the shocking extent of the problem. Nine out of 10 women in the UK work for companies that pay their male counterparts more, and the national average gap in pay is 18.4 per cent. The worst offenders include Sainsbury’s bank, JP Morgan Ltd and Ryanair – who report a pay gap of an astonishing 71.8 per cent.

The recommendations from the BEIS select committee were wide ranging. They included new proposals to make the reporting of statistics broader – to account for bonuses and more flexible job markets – as well as decreasing the employee threshold of organisations that have to report their internal statistics from 250 employees to 50. There were also ideas to help sectors to develop their own strategies as well as improving the gender balance at a board level.

People are saying Rachel Reeves for the Progress website: ‘Companies need to fully harness the talents of the whole population and take a lead by, for example, offering more flexible working at senior levels. Unless women get promoted to senior roles, we are missing out on a huge amount of talent at the top of the business world – inevitably damaging our economy. Ultimately, companies also need to look at their unique circumstances and find the right ways of addressing and closing the gap.

What’s next? It’s up to Theresa May’s government as to whether they want to act on these recommendations or not. In the meantime, it’s up to us as activists to support women in the media spotlight who publicly criticise their employers for their pay gaps, and to pressure our party to be clear about the action they’d take on this.

Be a progressive We don’t have to just sit and wait for our party or for the government to take action. Stella Creasy’s #paymetoo campaign is a great place to start. Learn the facts, find out what you can do, and organise.

