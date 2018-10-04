Conference review: Big tech and extremism

This part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference

For many of us, the Cambridge Analytica scandal tapped into a fear that was larger than the scandal itself. 10 years ago, social media held so much promise to create an interconnected society and to change the world for the better. Fast forward to 2018, and any headline with a big tech company in it is likely to set the pulse racing. Call it big brother, call it vested interests, call it the rise of a new far-right, one thing is for sure – it’s a conversation that needs to be had.

This conversation brought together people from the world of politics, policy and journalism, to address some of the toughest questions head on. Are big tech companies doing enough to keep us safe online? Where is this increased radicalisation coming from? What should Labour’s answer be?

The panel included: David Hanson, member of parliament for Delyn; Mubaraz Ahmed, analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change; Nick Cohen, columnist at the Observer; Dr Lara Frumkin, senior lecturer in psychology at Open University; Joe Mullhall, senior researcher at Hope Not Hate; and Garvan Walshe from the Counter Extremism Project. The event was chaired by Henna Shah, academy coordinator at Progress.

There was some debate on the panel as to whether social media had caused a new era of radicalisation, whether it had exacerbated it or whether the problem came from elsewhere. Several members of the panel referenced the fact that new technologies often have a big impact on society more broadly, and Nick warned that ‘it’s very easy to blame your societal problems on the technology’. Garvan went even further, saying that ‘every time there has been a new form of communications, there have been political and social upheavals alongside’.

In terms of the extent to which it is the cause of our problems, David hit the nail on the head when he said that ‘there are risks from the extreme right, which can be expanded and can be encouraged by social media’. But when it comes to solutions, things are more complicated. One of the complicating factors, as pointed out by Joe, is our globalised world: ‘we’ve seen lots of extremists in the United States using the first amendment to get around European legislation on hate speech. This is a question of sovereignty.’

Getting agreement on what a Labour government’s response would be is more difficult. It is clear that a line should be drawn in terms of what is acceptable online, and as Mubaraz said: ‘anything beyond it has to be removed’. But working out where the responsibility lies in this issue is more difficult. With every big tech scandal we all feel more powerless and more like it is beyond our responsibility to take action, but in the words of Dr Frumkin: ‘the responsibility is shared, and all of us seem reluctant to share the larger role that we need to.’

This event was in partnership with the Counter Extremism Project

