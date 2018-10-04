Conference review: Going for growth

This part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference

Labour’s last manifesto was described as ‘reheated Milibandism’ by New Statesman journalist Stephen Bush, pointing to the fact that Labour don’t have as many fresh ideas on the economy as it may seem. With the publishing of the recent IPPR Commission on Economic Justice, now seems like a great time to start talking about how the next Labour government can make the future of business work for ordinary people.

The panel convened some of Labour’s most exciting policy advocates, policy researchers, and allies in the business community. We heard from Seema Malhotra, member of parliament from Feltham and Heston; Wes Streeting, member of parliament for Ilford North; Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association; and Joe Dromey, senior research fellow at IPPR. The event was chaired by Richard Angell, director of Progress.

A key theme that came out of the event was: what is the potential versus the current reality? All the panellists agreed that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were part of the backbone of our economy, and that government needs to take this opportunity to help SMEs to grow, and therefore help the economy grow with them. Wes said that he thought the government’s industrial strategy ‘lacked ambition’, but Stephen acknowledged that taking advantage of some of these opportunities is not easy, as there ‘are considerable downsides and collateral damage’ in the ‘transition to a new economy’.

To properly discuss all of the ideas a Labour government could take forward for the future of SMEs would have taken the whole day. In the hour that we had however, we were able to cover some interesting policy directions.

Stephen felt the transition to a new economy – ‘the fourth industrial revolution’ – will be driven by advertising, and that government must be mindful of this when creating their industrial strategy. Joe’s emphasis was on productivity. Recently IPPR ‘called for the establishment of a new social partnership body, Productivity UK, which would provide businesses with advice and support’.

Wes and Seema were able to bring a more political perspective on the issue, which is essential when addressing this topic. For Wes, education was key, and he really welcomed ‘Angela Raynor’s emphasis’ in her speech ‘on further education and lifelong learning, because […] that’s a huge gap in our education system at the moment’. Seema made the point we need to do more to make sure SMEs get a fair shot at government contracts, but to do this we need to collect data. Better data will also allow a progressive government look at ‘how many of these are BME-led, how many of these are women-led.’

These issues can feel abstract sometimes, but this event brought the topic back down to earth. It is clear that a progressive government will be at its best when it is engaging with the people on the front lines.

–––––

This event was in partnership with the Advertising Association

–––––