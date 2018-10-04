Rebuilding immigration

Our departure from the European Union brings us to a crossroads in our relationship with immigration. The government needs to decide which way to go, writes Jill Rutter

After a long period of silence, immigration has again risen up the political agenda. Two weeks ago, the Migration Advisory Committee on report on EU migration came out. Yesterday, we got sight of policy in the home secretary’s speech at this week’s Conservative conference. We expect an immigration white paper this autumn.

Whatever our views on Brexit, it looks set to lead to changes to the United Kingdom’s immigration policy.

As the home secretary stated yesterday, it is “a unique opportunity to reshape our immigration system for the future”. Public trust in successive governments’ ability to manage immigration competently and fairly, is very low. Leaving the EU is a chance to reset immigration policy and to get a system that works for employers, is fair to migrants and receiving communities, as well as having broader public trust and support.

Although the detail has not been set out, the government is proposing no automatic preference to EU migrants. Instead, it has stated that highly-skilled migrants from within or outside the EU would be able to move to Britain through an expanded and possibly uncapped tier two work visa system. That would be accompanied by major curbs on low-skilled migration, with sectoral schemes or a new time-limited low-skilled visa route mooted.

Restoring public confidence in our immigration system should be a key objective of a new immigration system

The Chequers agreement suggests that migration could be incorporated into trade deals, enabling migrants from countries with which we have secured trade deals, including the EU, to be given preferential access to the UK. Should this be the case with EU migration, there is a risk of further undermining public trust, following repeated government briefings that the new system will offer no preference to migrants from the EU.

Restoring public confidence in our immigration system should be a key objective of a new immigration system. Low levels of trust in the government, on this important issue for voters, was one of the most consistent findings of our recent research into public attitudes to immigration and integration. The National Conversation on Immigration – the biggest-ever public consultation immigration – was coordinated by British Future and Hope not Hate and comprised visits to 60 different towns and cities across the UK, where we talked to members of the public about their views on immigration and the policy choices that the government now faces. These face-to-face ‘citizens’ panels’ were complemented by nationally-representative opinion polling by ICM and an open online survey, which nearly 10,000 people completed.

Going around the country, we had constructive and pragmatic conversations about immigration. Most people are what we call ‘balancers’ who see the pressures and gains of migration. Migrants are seen as contributors through the jobs they do and the skills they bring, but the public voiced concerns about some of the local impacts of immigration and about integration.

Many of the public concerns about low-skilled migration focussed on local pressure points

Most people who took part in the National Conversation on Immigration welcome highly-skilled migration, with 75 per cent of those surveyed happy for their numbers to be increased or remain the same. In most of the 60 places we visited, public concerns tended to be focused on low-skilled migration, although most people recognised that those who come to the UK to work on farms and in factories and warehouses also contributed to the economy.

Many of the public concerns about low-skilled migration focussed on local pressure points: overcrowded private rental accommodation, pressures on accident and emergency departments and concerns about integration. In some places we heard about the practices of some employers – Amazon and Sports Direct, for example – who have earned a reputation for treating workers badly, and for caring little about the impact of their business on the area in which they operate.

Although freedom of movement in its current form will end, migrant workers will still be needed to fill low-skilled vacancies in some sectors. The National Conversation on Immigration heard a lot of public scepticism about making temporary migration the new norm for low-skilled migration. Most people don’t think it would be enforced; they do not think it would be fair to people who come here; and the majority of the public actively prefers migrants who settle, learn English and become part of their local communities, over temporary migrants those who come and go. Any future ‘guest worker’ scheme covering low-skilled migration is unlikely to be supported by the public and would be challenging to employers who want to keep good staff.

Getting integration right is the key to finding common ground – and to building the public confidence in immigration that we need

Immigration is a national issue seen through a local lens; getting public support for the immigration that our economy needs requires engaging with public concerns, addressing local issues and promoting integration. We need to be better at encouraging migrants who work long hours to speak English – college classes do not work for this group. As we argued in the National Conversation’s final report, employers could do more here.

It was welcome that so much of the home secretary’s speech focused on integration. It was Sajid Javid, as secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, who pushed through the integrated communities green paper. Getting integration right is the key to finding common ground – and to building the public confidence in immigration that we need. The challenge for the government now is to translate the rhetoric of a conference speech into practical action.

Jill Rutter is Director of Strategy and Relationships at British Future

