The Progress Daily Email: Reckless provocations

Another day, another nightmare-ish headline about Vladimir Putin’s attempts to undermine the western alliance.

After a summer of assassination attempts on British soil, today brings further evidence of Russia’s reckless provocations. Stories of more Russian cyberattacks, including on the headquarters of the international chemical weapons watchdog, only confirm the fears of many foreign policy wonks and defence experts: Putin is sending a message. Russia might not be a major economic player, but it is still willing to flex its muscles.

Now would be a good time to acknowledge the important work of the security services who helped to thwart the attack. Today the security services from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom officially and publicly pointed the finger at the GRU – the Russian security services.

While we’re on the subject of foreign policy, why not start with our explainer on ‘Vietnam syndrome’ to learn more about the dangers of post-war isolationism?

The answers to this conflict are not easy. One thing that is for sure is that turning our backs on our democratic allies and friends is not the answer. Today demonstrated that.

– Stefan Rollnick, editorial assistant

