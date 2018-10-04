Never underestimate someone with nothing to lose. That might not be good advice, but judging by the entrance to her speech today, Theresa May has very much factored in that she has nothing to lose.

The problem for May is that while she has nothing left to lose, she is trapped by the fact that, in her own words, ‘nothing has changed’. She still has roughly no chance of delivering the kind of Brexit she has offered in her Chequers proposal, and Brexit will be the last thing she does in office – the common understanding in Westminster is that this was her last conference speech as leader, and she will be gone next summer.

So when she stands on stage and pledges to end austerity, there is not much to offer in response, except a shrug. It is not her promise to make. It is difficult to see how this speech – no matter how well received in the conference hall and by the press – will make any sort of difference. May’s future still lies with Tory MPs, and they dislike her Brexit proposal so much she will neither be able to deliver that, or be given enough time to do anything else.

As the Progressive column writes today: ‘The Conservative party is held together in a collective hug of death. The Tories will never forgive May for throwing away their parliamentary majority and the worse election campaign any of them had ever seen. She will not be given a second chance. But they do not want to get rid of her too soon and unleash all the demons imprisoned beneath the surface.’

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

The Progressive Britain Podcast

What’s going on at the Conservative party conference? Will this Brexit mess ever end? These questions and others discussed by chair of Progress, Alison McGovern, with Frank McKenna and Tris Brown.

Listen now >>>

Latest on Progress

Johnson’s ruthless ambition?

The former foreign secretary’s despicable targeting of Muslim women means many have written him off. But Conservative party conference has shown that this might be premature, writes The Progressive

Read now >>>

Five things to read today

Forget Boris’s bluster, the real story coming out of Birmingham is how spooked the Tories are by Labour

Ayesha Hazarika, London Evening Standard

Theresa May v the ‘Great Tw*tsby’ at the Tories’ Groundhog conference

Marina Hyde, Guardian

For Theresa May and Tory Brexiteers, nothing has changed

Patrick Maguire, New Statesman

Tory conference 2018 in 25 tweets

Labourlist

The minister who only just became a Conservative

Mark Wallace, Conservative Home

Sign up to this email

Do you know someone who would enjoy this email, or are you finding it here for the first time? You can sign up here.