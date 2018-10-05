Labour’s march to People’s Vote

There are two major political flashpoints on the agenda for October.

The budget arrives at the end of the month – we will see what Philip Hammond makes of Theresa May’s assertion that austerity is over. Stop laughing at the back.

First, though, is the EU summit on 17 October – the first of two where the government hopes to get some semblance of a Brexit deal. But as we all already know, May’s deal is already dead.

The march for a People’s Vote in London on 20 October comes at a crucial time. We know that, post-conference, Labour’s door is open to a final say on the Brexit deal.

LabourSay.EU is leading a Labour bloc on the march, to show the level of support within the party for the vote. If you want to meet up there, let the campaign know here.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd on how Labour came out top in conference season, whether Theresa May’s speech means anything at all, and if austerity is actually over.

Listen now >>>

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

Five things to read today

If Brett Kavanaugh makes it through, women’s anger will be unstoppable

Suzanne Moore, Guardian

Theresa May says we’re about to see the end of austerity – but the numbers tell a very different story

Hannah Fearn, Independent

‘Every female scientist could produce a list of when she was treated differently or harrassed’

Athene Donald, Wired UK

“Mini-moggs”: a Tory MP criticises young supporters in her own party

Anoosh Chakelian, New Statesman

Bungling spies left trail of beer cans, receipts and web searches

Catherine Philp, Times

Sign up to this email

Do you know someone who would enjoy this email, or are you finding it here for the first time? You can sign up here.