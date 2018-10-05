Conference review: Home is where the heart is

This is part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference

Coming into conference the papers were full of talk about Brexit motions, arguments over selections, and how Labour was going to move on from its antisemitism crisis. Yet on the backdrop of all of this, the housing crisis remains one of the greatest challenges this country faces.

Our country and our economy seem to be going through a complete paradigm shift, and this makes answering questions about how to solve the housing crisis even tougher: what do we mean by the housing crisis? What could a Labour government do to address it? What role does local government have to play? Is it time to move on from the idea of home ownership and embrace ‘generation rent’?

The panel trying to answer these questions brought a wide range of perspectives: John Healey MP, shadow secretary of state for housing; Dawn Foster, columnist at the Guardian; Peter Mason, cabinet member for housing in the London borough of Ealing; Russell Quirk, chief executive of Emoov; and was chaired by Stephanie Lloyd, deputy director of Progress.

John was able to give us a sense of what Labour approach to this issue would be. Firstly, he was optimistic, saying that he believed the housing crisis was something that could be solved, and that Labour was ‘winning the argument’ on this issue. Russell agreed, referencing John’s interview for progress, where he put forward a plan that was both ‘radical and credible’. It was clear to me that ideology will not solve the housing crisis; it will require a pragmatic approach.

Another key challenge I picked up on the discussion was the theme of public vs private. It is clear that simply saying ‘government will do it’, is not a solution, but Russell rightly pointed out that ‘the motives of property developers is completely misaligned with the needs of the country… but they have a stranglehold.’ The takeaway for me was that this issue is about where power lies. By putting more power in the hands of local government, and with right investment from central government, we can build communities – rather than just houses.

It was also interesting to hear about how housing has moved up the agenda in recent years, and that it is likely to continue to do so. Dawn recounted her experience of when she first started writing her column on housing, and how ‘no one really cared’. She explained how the Conservatives have been slow to act on this issue because they are ‘only just coming to terms with how angry people are’. This policy area seems to be an open goal for Labour.

Coming away from the event, there were plenty of potential policies for the audience to contemplate. Peter made the case that the housing crisis cannot be solved without securing ‘public land and public investment’, and Russell put forward radical policy involving setting up a new, publicly owned housing developer.

Regardless of which direction the shadow minister decides to take Labour’s policy solutions, one thing was made abundantly clear for me: this issue is not going away.

This event was in partnership with Emoov

