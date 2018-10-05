Conference review: Investment needed

This is part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference

Rebuilding Britain. That was the theme of the latest Labour party political broadcast. But what does that actually mean? It’s easy to get carried away with clichés of the ‘left behind’ and the ‘post-industrial economy’ – but in amongst all this, one question still remains: what would a Labour government rebuild?

The panel for the event included: Stella Creasy, member of parliament for Walthamstow; Tom Blenkinsop, Operations director at Community; Parmjit Dhanda, executive director at Back Heathrow; and it was chaired by Richard Angell, director of Progress.

For many years now, Private Finance Initiatives have been the subject of much criticism from the left. Stella compared it to ‘making a deal with your builder to build your house, and then living with your builder’, putting the question to the rest of the panel: ‘how can we be better at borrowing money to get a good deal?’ It seems as though we’re entering a paradigm shift in how government interacts with its infrastructure.

Tom explored this theme further with some ideas about how we might join other countries across Europe who have started their own sovereign wealth funds. On the backdrop of ten years of squeezed incomes and stretched tax revenues, Tom made an engaging case for how a sovereign wealth fund, like the one in Norway, might help us to rebuild our country’s crumbling infrastructure, but as he said: ‘much of the debate on the left is dominated by intervention by central government.’ Clearly, our ideas must be more nuanced than this.

Central government can be inefficient, but some barriers to rebuilding Britain go beyond who’s doing the building. Parmjit, using his experience as a government minister and his work at Back Heathrow, added another interesting dimension to the conversation: people. It was clear to me that we need to remember that people are at the heart of infrastructure and shouldn’t just be seen as barriers to these projects. Parmjit acknowledged that ‘it’s very easy to be frightened of these big projects’, but that ‘courage is about aligning yourself with these local communities, communities who actually welcome these projects’.

The essence of the problem can be captured in something that Richard said in his opening remarks: ‘infrastructure isn’t just about roads and airports’. This event, despite its early start (which is never easy at conference), left me feeling inspired that there are most definitely people on the left who are thinking seriously about how we rebuild Britain.

