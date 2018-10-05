Conference review: Wider than medicine

This is part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference

The Progress and Pharmacists’ Defence Association fringe, ‘Wider than Medicine’, summed up what’s best in our party. Finding workable yet radical solutions, to problems completely ignored by the government. It is clear to all that the NHS is in crisis, but what is often less appreciated is that increasing funding and staffing will only go so far. The NHS was created in a different environment than today, at a time where infectious disease was the major cause of ill health. Whereas currently, lifestyle and age related diseases are increasingly common, and place increasing strain on our stretched health service.

A key theme spoken about by all panellists was the need to focus on prevention. To put simply it is often far easier and cheaper (not to mention more moral) to treat the causes of disease rather than the disease itself. Luciana Berger, member of parliament for Liverpool Wavetree, spoke about her 10 minute rule bill on ‘Health in all Policies’, and whilst it is unlikely to pass, this is the direction in which the next Labour government should be headed. It is well known how environmental factors effect health, obesity is the second largest cause of preventable cancers after smoking. Loneliness and insecure housing are two of the many factors linked to poor mental health. Paul Williams, member of the health and social care select committee, seconded the importance of this – stressing the need for social prescribing to be used more, particularly to counteract the health impacts of the current loneliness epidemic.

Dennis Campbell, columnist at the Guardian, used smoking as a case study, highlighting the impact that the last Labour government had on public health. Smoking was denormalised through the smoking ban, plain packaging, and banning of adverts for tobacco products. This is turn led to a dramatic reduction in the proportion of smokers, leading to a population with lower rates of lung cancer. As Dennis suggested, similar bans on adverts for junk food combined with minimal nutritional standards will help to lower cases of obesity.

Mark Kozoil, representative of the PDA, offered his own unique insight as a pharmacist – an often under-utilised profession. He stressed how pharmacists should be playing a far more active role in primary care, reducing the number of drugs patients are on, ensuring patients are compliant and manage drug-drug interactions.

Whilst Labour is rightly committed to properly funding and staffing the NHS, in order to truly improve the public’s health, we have to radically rethink our approach. We are too reliant, on both drugs and doctors and this is unsustainable. All policy needs its impact on health to be examined before being passed into law. Care often needs to be shifted from the hospitals to the community and most importantly we need to ensure that we put forward legislation to help prevent the manifestation of lifestyle related disease.

–––––

This event was in partnership with the Pharmacists Defence Association

–––––