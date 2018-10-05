Director’s Cut

There are two big things on Progress’ agenda for October.

First, we want to get as many people as possible along to the Labour bloc of the People’s Vote march in central London on 20 October. Our campaign to get Brexit on the conference agenda was a success – and once there, we got Labour policy changed on the single market, and the door opened to a People’s Vote. Now we need to carry on pushing.

Let us know if you want to join us in our call for a final say on Brexit. www.Laboursay.eu

Second, we have the elections to Progress’ strategy board at the end of the month. If you want to help set the centre-left agenda for the next two years, consider putting yourself forward. You can find out more about the strategy board here.

All current Progress members will get a ballot. You just need to make sure you are paying the correct amount of £3 a month. To make sure you are paying the right amount for your membership, email office@progresonline.org.uk or ring 020 3435 9854. Don’t miss your chance to vote!

52. Tories and Brexit: what happens now?

What’s going on at the Conservative party conference? Will this Brexit mess ever end? These questions and others discussed by Chair of Progress, Alison McGovern, with Frank McKenna and Tris Brown.

Rebuilding immigration

Our departure from the European Union brings us to a crossroads in our relationship with immigration. The government needs to decide which way to go, writes Jill Rutter

Johnson’s ruthless ambition

