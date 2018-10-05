Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference
Podcast

EXTRA: May versus Boris

Progress
October 5, 2018
1 min read

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd on how Labour came out top in conference season, whether Theresa May’s speech means anything at all, and if austerity is actually over.

Click here to listen to the podcast on iTunes

Further reading:

*Tories squabble over ‘chuck Chequers’ badges

*Theresa May dancing to Thomas the Tank Engine

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Lab18 review

Conference review: Investment needed

This is part of a series of review articles from Labour 18 conference Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of...

Progress
3 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)